Roberta J. Ivy Kidney Awareness Foundation to Host 10th Annual Kidney Walk

The Roberta J. Ivy Kidney Awareness Foundation is preparing for a milestone event: the 10th Annual Kidney Awareness Walk on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at the Boys and Girls Club in Oxford, Mississippi. This year’s walk has a fundraising goal of $6,000, with proceeds supporting community education, patient care, and scholarships for students pursuing health and medical fields.

For Robert Ivy, director of the foundation, the mission is deeply personal. Diagnosed with kidney disease in 1998, a diagnosis that also affected his mother and sister, he turned his journey into advocacy. After years of navigating the challenges of treatment and loss, Ivy established the foundation to raise awareness of kidney disease and to help others in the community who are affected.

Why the Kidney Walk Matters

The Kidney Walk has grown into the foundation’s signature event since its launch in 2015. Each year, the walk not only raises funds but also unites patients, families, and supporters in the fight against kidney disease. The money raised goes directly toward:

Education & Prevention: Teaching the community about kidney disease, the importance of early testing, and how to recognize warning signs.

Patient Assistance: Helping patients at the Oxford Dialysis Unit with medications, travel, and personal needs.

Student Scholarships: Awarding a scholarship to a high school student pursuing a career in the health or medical field.

“This walk is about more than raising money,” Ivy said in a recent letter to supporters. “It’s about educating the community, supporting patients, and inspiring the next generation of health leaders.”

Community Involvement

Local businesses and organizations are invited to support the Kidney Walk through sponsorships. Sponsors will be featured on the back of the annual event T-shirt as a sign of appreciation. Ivy emphasized that sponsors and donors play a key role in meeting this year’s goal and making the 10th anniversary walk the best yet.

Event Details

What: 10th Annual Roberta J. Ivy Kidney Awareness Walk

When: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Where: Boys and Girls Club, Oxford, Mississippi

Goal: Raise $6,000 for awareness, patient support, and scholarships

The Roberta J. Ivy Kidney Awareness Foundation invites everyone to join the movement. Whether walking, donating, sponsoring, or volunteering, every step taken brings the community closer to better awareness, prevention, and care.

For more information, sponsorship opportunities, or to make a donation, please reach out to Robert Ivy at robertivy17@gmail.com.