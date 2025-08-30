No. 21 Ole Miss Rolls over Georgia State to Get Season Started

OXFORD, Miss. — No. 21-ranked Ole Miss Rebels opened the 2025 season with a 63-7 victory over the Georgia State Panthers.

Ole Miss (1-0, 0-0 SEC) got on the scoreboard early in the first quarter as sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons found Dae’Quan Wright for a 33-yard touchdown to go up 7-0.

Simmons had a couple of interceptions during the rest of the quarter.

Georgia State (0-1) got on the board in the second with a touchdown their only points of the game.

The Rebels added 18 points in the second quarter. As running back Kewan Lacy found the end zone twice.

Ole Miss took a 25-7 advantage into the locker room at halftime.

In the third quarter, Ole Miss continued to roll on offense with 17-unanswered points started with a touchdown by Lacy.

Lacy finished the game with 16 touches for 108 yards and three touchdowns.

Simmons threw his second touchdown in the third quarter and final touchdown in the fourth. He finished the game through the air 20-31 for 341 yards and two interceptions.

Ole Miss scored a total of 21 points in the fourth quarter.

Ole Miss returns to the gridiron on Saturday as they travel to Lexington to face the Kentucky Wildcats. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.