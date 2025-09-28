Ole Miss rise highlights SEC power in CFP projections after Week 5

The College Football Playoff picture shifted dramatically in Week 5, and the SEC is once again at the center of the story.

And Ole Miss is once again right in the thick of it. This year, though, they’ve already won against Kentucky and LSU, two of the teams that derailed their bid last season

Ole Miss made one of the biggest leaps of the weekend, climbing into playoff contention after a decisive win over LSU.

The Rebels are now positioned inside the projected top 12, according to ESPN’s playoff model.

For Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, it’s a sign his program is ready to contend on the national stage at the highest level. With a favorable schedule and facing only Georgia and Oklahoma that could be major challenges, let the optimism fly high again.

The Rebels not only broke into the top group but also earned praise for a balanced offensive showing that complemented their improving defense. Their jump is equal to their nine-spot climb in the AP Top 25, where they landed at No. 4 following the victory.

Ole Miss takes center stage

The Rebels’ performance was one of the clearest statements of Week 5.

While Miami and Ohio State retained the top two positions in ESPN’s projection, Ole Miss surged into the upper tier, shaking up the conversation about which programs are playoff-ready.

“The Rebels proved their offense is versatile and their defense can withstand pressure against a top-tier SEC opponent,” ESPN’s report said.

That combination vaulted them into the top group of playoff contenders.

Sports Illustrated echoed the shift, ranking Ole Miss as high as No. 3 in its own projected bracket, behind Ohio State and Miami.

SEC power returns to form

Ole Miss is not alone in representing the SEC in the playoff projections.

Alabama re-entered contention after knocking off Georgia, a result that recalibrated the conference pecking order.

ESPN slotted the Crimson Tide back into its top 12, noting that signature wins remain vital to playoff resumes.

Georgia, which entered the year as a heavy favorite, saw its projection dip. The Bulldogs are still in the field but no longer command a top-four seed.

Instead, they join a group of SEC teams — Ole Miss, Alabama, and Texas A&M — positioned in the top group of the playoff bracket.

CBS Sports’ projections reflect the same dynamic, giving the SEC as many as four spots in the 12-team playoff. The conference, alongside the Big Ten, currently projects as the most dominant in the playoff field.

Oregon and Miami still in front

While Ole Miss grabbed headlines, Miami held onto the No. 1 spot in ESPN’s projection, riding its Strength of Record metric.

ESPN added a caution, however, that the Hurricanes have yet to win away from home. Their upcoming road test at Florida State will provide clarity.

Oregon made another strong move, climbing into the top three after surviving Penn State in double overtime.

Ducks coach Dan Lanning praised his quarterback Dante Moore, calling him “the best quarterback in college football” after the victory.

Ohio State remained firm at No. 2, with its win over Washington reinforcing its position. The Buckeyes’ upcoming road games at Illinois and Wisconsin could determine whether they keep that spot.

Bracket implications

If ESPN’s model held today, the SEC’s presence would be felt across the bracket. Ole Miss, Alabama, Georgia, and Texas A&M all appear in the projected field.

That depth reflects the league’s strength but also underscores how narrow the margin will be between playoff survival and elimination.

What it means for the Rebels and SEC

For Ole Miss, the opportunity is clear: maintain consistency in SEC play and a path to a first-ever playoff berth is on the table.

For Alabama, a return to the playoff picture shows the Crimson Tide remain resilient even after early setbacks.

Georgia’s challenge is to regain momentum, while Texas A&M remains a team to watch as its offense continues to evolve.

The SEC has historically been a playoff fixture. In the new 12-team format, the league’s depth may ensure multiple berths each season.

After Week 5, Ole Miss has become the program most emblematic of that opportunity.

Key Takeaways