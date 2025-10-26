Chambliss ties Manning record as Ole Miss quarterback leads another win

OXFORD, Miss. — Junior quarterback Trinidad Chambliss continued his steady rise for Ole Miss on Saturday against Oklahoma.

The numbers were impressive, completing 24 of 44 passes for 315 yards and one touchdown while adding 12 carries for 53 yards in his sixth consecutive start.

He has now produced at least 35 yards of total offense in every start this season.

The performance also placed Chambliss alongside one of the program’s most famous names, tying Eli Manning’s mark as the only Rebels quarterbacks to throw for at least 250 yards in their first six career starts.

“Very happy we got the win,” Chambliss said. “Last week we were very disappointed we couldn’t get the win. I’m just proud of our defense, really. They stepped up, made some huge stops that we needed. Our offense started off really hot in the first half. It’s a great feeling to be 1-0 again. Played well.”

The Rebels’ victory marked another step forward in what has become a consistent pattern for Chambliss with accuracy under pressure, efficiency in intermediate throws and the ability to extend plays with his legs.

His dual-threat capability has helped keep Ole Miss near the top of the SEC standings as the regular season enters its final stretch.

Rebels coach Lane Kiffin praised Chambliss’s preparation and poise, noting that the offense has developed greater rhythm as the season has progressed.

“He’s a worker,” Kiffin said earlier this month. “He studies, he competes, and he gives us confidence every snap. You can’t teach that level of command.”

Chambliss’s 315 yards came on a day when Ole Miss emphasized ball control and protection. For the second straight week, he did not throw an interception, a point of pride after early-season turnover issues.

Building rhythm with confidence

The Michigan native has made a smooth transition to SEC competition after transferring from Ferris State, where he led the Division II powerhouse to a national title.

That background has carried into Oxford, where Chambliss has drawn attention for his leadership and ability to adapt to a faster defensive pace.

Through six starts, Chambliss has averaged more than 290 passing yards and nearly 50 rushing yards per game, giving Ole Miss the kind of balance Kiffin’s system thrives on.

His quick release has neutralized opposing blitzes, while his decision-making in red-zone situations has improved each week.

Chambliss also credited the offensive line for his recent success.

“They’re keeping me clean and letting me go through reads,” he said. “That gives me time to find the open guy and make smart throws.”

The Rebels jumped out to an early lead and never trailed again, capitalizing on Chambliss’s rhythm in the first half. The offense used short-to-intermediate routes to open the field, which later allowed the running game to control tempo.

Record-tying performance

By reaching 250 passing yards for the sixth consecutive game, Chambliss joined Manning in an exclusive club in Ole Miss history.

Manning first accomplished the feat in 2001, and Chambliss’s consistent production through his first six starts has revived memories of that era in Oxford.

While the comparison brings attention, Chambliss has remained focused on daily improvement.

“It’s great to be mentioned with him, but I’m just trying to help us win games,” he said. “That’s what matters.”

The Rebels’ defense contributed with several key stops late, allowing Chambliss and the offense to maintain control. Kiffin emphasized that complementary football has become essential for Ole Miss’s success.

“We’re getting better at playing complete games,” he said. “When the offense starts fast and the defense finishes strong, it gives us a real chance to compete every week.”

