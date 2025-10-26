Ole Miss defense clamps down at Oklahoma to clear hurdle for final run

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss’ 34-26 win over No. 13 Oklahoma on Saturday wasn’t defined by offensive fireworks or late-game dramatics.

It was a defensive statement, one that underscored the Rebels’ growth and resolve after a tough loss the previous week at Georgia.

Led by transfer edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen, the No. 8 Rebels (7-1, 4-1 SEC) disrupted Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer throughout the afternoon and shut out the Sooners in the fourth quarter.

Umanmielen, who joined the program from Nebraska, tied for the team lead with six tackles, adding 2.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

The Rebels tied a season-high with six tackles for loss, turning a road matchup into a showcase of speed and physicality. Defensive tackle William Echoles teamed with Umanmielen for a safety in the second quarter — the program’s first since 2022 — to give Ole Miss an early spark.

“We work for moments like this,” Umanmielen said. “We practice these situations at practice. Just live in the moment, playing every rep for what it is.”

For Rebels coach Lane Kiffin, it was a validation of the team’s response after falling just short a week earlier.

“Proud of our guys,” Kiffin said. “You can get up or you can get up and get stronger. We didn’t finish it off [at Georgia]. Can we be stronger in those situations? For that to happen is really cool. Defense really shut them out in the fourth quarter.”

Defensive front dominates and delivers safety

The safety turned out to be a defining sequence. On 2nd-and-10 from their own 1-yard line, Oklahoma tried to run inside, but Echoles and Umanmielen burst through the line to drop the ball carrier in the end zone.

It was a momentum-swinging play that set the tone for a relentless defensive effort.

Suntarine Perkins added 1.5 tackles for loss and a key pass breakup, finishing with five stops to move his career total to 22.5 TFLs.

Kam Franklin contributed 1.5 TFLs and a solo sack. Wydett Williams, a transfer safety from ULM, broke up two passes, including the game-ending deflection near the end zone, giving him six for the season, the most by any Rebel defender.

“Credit to Oklahoma for playing a really hard game,” Kiffin said. “That’s a hard out. To come in here and get them with Mateer keeping so many plays alive and healthy now, there’s a reason those guys have beat everybody but Texas in a neutral game.”

The defense’s effort was even more critical considering Oklahoma’s offensive reputation. The Sooners entered the game averaging 36.8 points per contest, but Ole Miss’ pressure limited their explosive plays. The Rebels contained the pocket, tackled well in space and forced Oklahoma into multiple third-and-long situations that stalled drives.

Fourth-quarter shutdown seals the victory

After Oklahoma tied the game 26-26 late in the third quarter, Ole Miss’ defense locked in. Early in the final quarter, Perkins broke through for a key sack on Mateer, forcing a fumble that the Rebels recovered to protect a narrow lead. From that point on, Oklahoma failed to score.

Defensive coordinator Pete Golding’s unit tightened coverage across the board, with corners pressing receivers and linebackers limiting screen passes.

The pass rush, anchored by Umanmielen and Franklin, disrupted rhythm and forced hurried throws. The Sooners managed only 54 yards of total offense in the fourth quarter.

“It was a test of resilience,” Umanmielen said. “We’ve been preaching finishing games. Coach Golding told us we’d have to win this one ourselves. Everyone trusted the call and did their job.”

The Rebels’ improvement from their collapse at Georgia — where they surrendered 14 points in the final quarter — was evident.

Ole Miss controlled tempo, tackled with purpose and refused to yield big plays. Kiffin credited his staff and players for the focus and execution.

“This was a big win,” he said. “This was hard. We certainly didn’t want to go on the road and lose two in a row.”

Defensive identity taking shape for stretch run

Saturday’s effort in Norman reinforced what Ole Miss hopes can become a defining game with a defense capable of winning games outright.

The blend of transfers like Umanmielen and Williams with young talent such as Perkins and Echoles has created one of the most balanced defensive units in the SEC.

According to ESPN stats, the Rebels now rank fourth in the conference in total defense, allowing 297 yards per game, a big improvement from 2023 when they finished 11th at 401 yards.

Their ability to generate pressure without over-blitzing has made a difference, and the secondary has allowed only six touchdowns through the air over the past five games.

For Kiffin, who often gets headlines for offensive schemes, the defensive strides are part of a larger team transformation.

“That’s an elite defense and elite players and elite coach,” he said. “We’re proud of what they’re building.”

The Rebels will finish the season in the state of Mississippi. Home games against South Carolina, then a non-conference matchup with The Citadel is followed by Florida. They will finish the season at Mississippi State.

The goal now is to finish the season like they forced the Boom Sooner wagon into the ditch.

Key takeaways