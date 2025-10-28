Rebel Roundup: Ole Miss football receives two SEC weekly awards

No. 7 Ole Miss showed it was the better team Saturday against then-No. 13 Oklahoma, despite what the Sooners’ coach may believe, in a 34-26 win in Norman, Okla.

The Rebels’ performance earned a pair of players some weekly awards from the SEC.

Wide receiver Winston Watkins was named Freshman of the Week and senior left tackle Diego Pounds was named one of the SEC’s Offensive Linemen of the Week.

Pounds anchored an offensive line that allowed just one sack to Oklahoma and have allowed only eight sacks all season and ranks as the SECs’ best in terms of pressure rate allowed per PFF at 21.8 percent.

Watkins led all Ole Miss receivers with four catches for 111 yards, including two catches totaling 40 yards or more.

No. 7 Ole Miss (7-1, 4-1 SEC) returns home this week to host South Carolina (3-5, 1-5 SEC) for a contest under the lights at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

No. 12 Ole Miss men’s golf team posted a 1-under (143) par score in a rain-soaked stroke play portion of the East Lake Cup to earn the No. 3 seed in the tournament. The Rebels will face No. 2 seed Florida in the semifinal round Tuesday. Monday’s 18-hole stroke play portion was condensed to just nine holes due to a rain delay.

My wife, Olivia, always thought I was one day going to go into coaching. But after playing until I was 37, I didn’t want to subject my family to that nomad life. I think I definitely could have done it.

Archie Manning

