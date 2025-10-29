Ole Miss targeting No. 1 WR in America amid LSU’s coaching change

OXFORD, Miss. — With a shakeup happening at LSU, Ole Miss is making a strong play for Easton Royal, the top wide receiver in the 2027 class.

Rebels coach Lane Kiffin and his staff are capitalizing on the uncertainty in Baton Rouge, putting themselves firmly in the mix for the New Orleans standout.

Royal, currently ranked as the No. 1 receiver in his class, is already fielding offers from top programs across the country, including LSU, Georgia, Texas, Michigan—and, of course, Ole Miss.

His elite speed, polished route-running, and natural body control have made him a high-priority target well before he’s even started his junior year of high school.

Standing at 5-foot-11 and weighing 185 pounds, Royal racked up more than 1,100 all-purpose yards and scored in double digits as a sophomore at Brother Martin High School.

His rapid rise has drawn national attention, but it’s the Rebels’ early and consistent interest that may help them stand out in a crowded field.

According to recruiting insiders, Kiffin and wide receivers coach Derrick Nix have built strong relationships with Royal’s inner circle—including his family and high school coaches.

That foundation could prove crucial, especially with LSU’s football program going through a period of transition.

LSU’s coaching change opens door

LSU’s recent coaching turnover has disrupted the Tigers’ usual dominance in Louisiana recruiting.

As the program focuses on rebuilding, Ole Miss sees a rare opportunity to make inroads in a state that typically keeps its top talent close to home.

“With the coaching change at LSU, Lane Kiffin and his staff are making a serious push for the five-star receiver,” a recruiting source said this week.

That window may close quickly once LSU hires and settles in a new staff. But for now, Ole Miss could hold an edge — thanks in part to Kiffin’s reputation for building explosive offenses and developing NFL-caliber players.

Royal has already made multiple trips to Oxford and spoken highly of the culture and atmosphere within the Rebels’ program.

Ole Miss’s up-tempo offense under Kiffin is particularly appealing to wideouts looking for early playing time in a system built to showcase their talent.

Why Royal would be big get for Ole Miss

Landing Easton Royal would mark a major win for Kiffin and a potential milestone in his time at Ole Miss.

The Rebels are already regarded as one of the top offensive programs for upcoming classes, with a solid quarterback room and a strong track record of developing wide receivers.

A commitment from Royal would also send a clear message in the highly competitive SEC recruiting landscape — especially against national powers like Alabama, Georgia, and Texas A&M.

It’s a testament to how far Ole Miss has come under Kiffin, evolving from an offensive wild card to a consistent national contender.

On top of that, Ole Miss is benefiting from recent on-field success and a growing NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) infrastructure through the Grove Collective.

Those factors have helped the Rebels stay competitive in landing top-100 prospects, particularly in talent-rich states like Louisiana.

What’s next in Royal’s recruitment

Royal is still in the early stages of his recruiting process. He’s expected to take more visits through spring and summer before narrowing his list in 2026.

Schools like Michigan, Florida, and Oregon are still very much in the race, but Ole Miss and LSU remain the primary contenders.

Ultimately, his decision will likely come down to coaching stability, offensive fit, and NIL opportunities.

For Kiffin and his staff, the plan is straightforward: keep the lines of communication open, showcase what the offense can do, and let the Rebels’ player development track record speak for itself.

Royal’s rise is also part of a larger trend in recruiting. Top receivers in recent years — like Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) and Ryan Williams (Alabama) — committed early but continued weighing their options deep into their senior seasons.

Kiffin’s experience with that kind of long-term recruitment could once again come into play.

Key takeaways