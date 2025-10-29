Rebel Roundup: SEC letter to NCAA has immediate result

Anyone questioning the SEC’s standing in college football’s power structure got a clear reminder Tuesday.

Just a week after the NCAA approved a rule change allowing college athletes, coaches and other athletic personnel to place legal bets on professional sports, an FBI investigation into mafia-linked gambling and game fixing led to the arrests of Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups.

In the wake of those arrests, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey sent a letter to the NCAA urging a reversal of the newly approved rule.

“On behalf of our universities, I write to urge action by the NCAA Division I Board of Directors to rescind this change and reaffirm the Association’s commitment to maintaining strong national standards that keep collegiate participants separated from sports wagering activity at every level,” Sankey wrote. “If there are legal or practical concerns about the prior policy, those should be addressed through careful refinement — not through wholesale removal of the guardrails that have long supported the integrity of games and the well-being of those who participate.”

While Sankey’s push didn’t immediately overturn the decision, it did have an effect. On Tuesday, the NCAA Division I Board of Directors voted to delay implementation of the rule change until Nov. 22.

Even if the rule is eventually enacted, it still wouldn’t allow college athletes to wager on collegiate games.

“The SEC’s Presidents and Chancellors believe the NCAA should restore its prior policy — or a modified policy — communicating a prohibition on gambling by student-athletes and athletics staff, regardless of the divisional level of their sport,” Sankey added. “While developing and enacting campus or conference-level policy may be considered, the NCAA’s policy has long stood as an expression of our collective integrity, and its removal sends the wrong signal at a time when the gambling industry is expanding its reach and influence.”

The timing of Sankey’s statement — just days after the NBA’s gambling scandal — was no coincidence. It underscored the SEC’s stance on maintaining a firm boundary between college sports and gambling influence.

For now, Sankey got part of what he wanted: a pause. What happens after November 22 remains to be seen.

Yesterday’s Results

Men’s Golf: Ole Miss vs. Florida at East Lake Cup, Atlanta

Today’s Schedule

Did You Notice?

No. 12 Ole Miss men’s golf team came up on point short in its semifinal match at the East Lake Cup against Florida on Tuesday. After Florida took the opening two matches, the senior duo of Cameron Tankersley and Cohen Trolio got Ole Miss right back in the mix. Tankersley was dominant all day winning 5&4 over Zack Swanwick. Just seconds later, Trolio’s match was decided on the 16th hole as he claimed victory winning 3&2 over Matthew Kress. Ole Miss will take on No. 4/7 Arizona State in the consolation match. Play will begin at 7:30 a.m. CT with Golf Channel providing coverage beginning at 2 p.m.

ICYMI: Rebels in NFL: How former Ole Miss players fared in Week 8

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

God that’s a great game. I wish I’d played my whole career in flag football.

Archie Manning

We’ll Leave You With This