Rebel Roundup: Initial availability report for Ole Miss vs. South Carolina

No. 7 Ole Miss and South Carolina are two of the healthiest SEC teams based on the initial Student-Athlete Availability Report released Wednesday night.

The Rebels have just one player listed on its side. Cornerback Antonio Kite was listed as questionable. South Carolina listed three players on its report.

Offensive lineman Carson Henry is out of Saturday’s game and defensive back Buddy Mack III and wide receiver Jayden Sellers are listed as doubtful.

Both teams will provide further updates Thursday and Friday evenings before releasing a gameday report 90 minutes prior to the 6 p.m. kickoff.

Men’s Golf: Ole Miss vs. Arizona State at East Lake Cup, Atlanta

Softball: Itawamba CC, 3 p.m. (DH)

Ole Miss women’s basketball senior Cotie McMahon adds yet another preseason accolade to her resume, as she was one of 20 student-athletes to be named to the 2026 Cheryl Miller Award watchlist. The annual award recognizes the top small forward in NCAA Division I women’s basketball. This marks the second time that the Ohio State transfer has been honored to the prestigious small forward list, earning top 10 finalist honors last season and top 5 finalist recognition in 2024.

No. 12 Ole Miss men’s golf team capped off its East Lake Cup experience with a 3.5-1.5 win over No. 4 Arizona State on Wednesday. Despite heavy rain and windy conditions, the Rebels earned points in three of the first four matches including three outright wins from Tom Fischer, Cohen Trolio and Michael La Sasso.

When I showed interest in sports, my dad handled it right. I lost my dad when I was nineteen years old. Up until then, his policy on sports was that you can go out for any sport you want to – but don’t even think about quitting. If you don’t like it, you’re going to stick it out.

Archie Manning

