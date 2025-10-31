An Ole Miss fan’s weekend watch guide for Week 10

The College Football Playoff committee is scheduled to release its first rankings next Tuesday, likely in an ESPN broadcast.

No. 7 Ole Miss can expect to see itself somewhere in those rankings, even if the Rebels should lose to South Carolina on Saturday.

But who else should we expect to see in the rankings with the Rebels? But what order the teams are ranked is more important.

However the committee has another weekend of games to evaluate before it makes its decisions.

Here’s a quick guide for Ole Miss fans to follow the action in Week 10 of the college football season:

SEC Schedule

No. 9 Vanderbilt (7-1, 3-1) at No. 20 Texas (6-2, 3-1) | 11 a.m. | ABC

No. 5 Georgia (6-1, 4-1) vs. Florida (3-4, 2-2), Jacksonville, Fla. | 2:30 p.m. | ABC

Mississippi State (4-4, 0-4) at Arkansas (2-6, 0-4) | 3 p.m. | SEC Network

No. 18 Oklahoma (6-2, 2-2) at No. 14 Tennessee (6-2, 3-1) | 6:30 p.m. | ABC

Kentucky (2-5, 0-5) at Auburn (4-4, 1-4) | 6:30 p.m. | SEC Network

VAN-TEX: It’s a weird world we’re in with Vanderbilt ranked ahead of Texas, but here we are. The Longhorns are favored to win, but wouldn’t it be a lot more fun if the Commodores keep winning?

UGA-FLA: This will be the first time the Gators play since Billy Napier was fired two weeks ago. Georgia should be on upset alert because of the interim coach bump and sometimes the Gators play up to their talent level.

MSU-ARK: Somebody’s going to get their first SEC win of the season. Mississippi State has come painfully close three times already and Arkansas has a couple heart-breaking losses, too. Hopefully, the weather forecast is wrong and we can see two explosive offenses go off.

OK-TEN: There are four SEC teams with identical 6-2 records, including the Volunteers and Sooners. Its highly unlikely a three-loss SEC team will make the playoff, so both teams should consider this as a playoff game.

KY-AUB: If Kentucky loses this game, there’s a real chance that there’ll be two teams without a conference win this season. Of course, if Kentucky wins, Hugh Freeze will probably join Brian Kelly, James Franklin, Sam Pittman and Napier in the unemployment line.

Other Games to Watch