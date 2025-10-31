Weather forecast, updated odds, tv listing for South Carolina at No. 7 Ole Miss

To quote one of the most disappointing TV shows of all time, winter is here.

Don’t expect any snow, but those planning to attend Saturday’s game between No. 7 Ole Miss and South Carolina should dress warmly.

The National Weather Service forecast for Saturday in Oxford is “Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.”

But the forecast takes a different tone at night, “a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Calm wind.”

The weather forecast should make South Carolina happy since its another variable that could negatively impact the Rebels. But Ole Miss learned last season what happens when you lose a game late in the season and its still not clear if a two-loss SEC team will get into the playoff.

On the bright side, maybe the cold weather can cool off the burning fire that is the speculation around Lane Kiffin’s coaching future.

Game Information: South Carolina at No. 7 Ole Miss

Who: South Carolina Gamecocks (3-5, 1-5 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (7-1, 5-0 SEC)

6 p.m., Saturday Where: Vaught Hemmingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.

Vaught Hemmingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss. TV: ESPN

ESPN Radio: Live Radio

Live Radio Stats: Live Stats

Live Stats Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 10-8

Ole Miss leads the all-time series 10-8 Last Meeting: Ole Miss 27, South Carolina 3 (October 5, 2024)

Ole Miss 27, South Carolina 3 (October 5, 2024) Last time out, Rebels: def. No. 13 Oklahoma, 43-35

def. No. 13 Oklahoma, 43-35 Last time out, Gamecocks: lost to No. 4 Alabama, 29-22

Odds, Spread and Totals

Spread

South Carolina: +12.5 (-106)

Ole Miss: -12.5 (-114)

Moneyline

South Carolina: +370

Ole Miss: -480

Total