Rebel Roundup: Ole Miss, South Carolina release updated report

There were no changes for No. 7 Ole Miss in Thursday’s updated Student-Athlete Availability Report.

Cornerback Antonio Kit is still listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against South Carolina.

The Gamecocks did make some changes to their side of the report, shifting defensive back Buddy Mack III and wide receiver Jayden Sellers from doubtful to out with offensive lineman Carson Henry.

The next update for the availability report will be Friday night and then a final update on Saturday, 90 minutes before kickoff.

Yesterday’s Results

Softball: Itawamba CC, 3 p.m. (DH)

Today’s Schedule

Volleyball: Alabama at Ole Miss, 6 p.m., SECN+

Cross Country: SEC Championships, 9 a.m., SEC Network

Women’s Tennis: Ole Miss at Roberta Alison Tournament, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Men’s Tennis: Ole Miss at Farnsworth Invitational

Men’s Tennis: Ole Miss at Georgia Tech Invitational

Did You Notice?

Ole Miss women’s basketball has a second player named a major preseason award watchlist. Latasha Lattimore was named tot eh 2026 Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year watchlist on Thursday. A graduate transfer from Virginia, Lattimore averaged 14.3 points per game and led the Cavaliers with 8.2 rebounds, while ranking 18th nationally with 69 total blocks. Before her time at Virginia, she competed at Miami and Texas, where she helped the Longhorns capture a Big 12 Championship and reach the Elite Eight, appearing in all 32 games that season.

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

We just take pride that our sons have worked hard and they handle their position as a quarterback.

Archie Manning

We’ll Leave You With This