Ole Miss strengthens playoff case as LSU turmoil reshapes SEC race

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss has worked its way into the national College Football Playoff conversation, climbing higher in ESPN’s most recent bracket projections.

As LSU’s coaching situation dominates headlines, Ole Miss has quietly positioned itself as one of the SEC’s most stable and balanced teams heading into November.

The Rebels (7-1, 4-1 SEC) rank inside ESPN’s projected Top 12 playoff field, reflecting both their consistent performance and the uncertainty surrounding rivals within the league.

With the expanded 12-team playoff coming this season, Ole Miss’ steady progress could pay off in a major way.

Meanwhile, chaos in Baton Rouge may have ripple effects across the conference.

Rebels closing in on playoff territory

According to ESPN’s Allstate Playoff Predictor, Ole Miss has one of the best statistical paths to secure a playoff berth among one-loss teams.

The Rebels currently project between the No. 9 and No. 11 slots depending on remaining results.

Their chances to make the playoff sit around 65 percent if they finish the regular season with one loss or fewer.

Ole Miss has already earned key wins that boost its resume, including victories over Oklahoma and South Carolina.

Coach Lane Kiffin has downplayed rankings, telling reporters last week, “We’ve done a good job staying focused. The players know what’s at stake, but we’ve kept it about the next game.”

The Rebels’ focus has paid off. They rank top three in the SEC in total offense and have one of the nation’s best red zone efficiency rates.

Consistency in quarterback play and improved defensive execution under coordinator Pete Golding have made Ole Miss a complete team — the kind that playoff models reward.

LSU’s slide creates SEC ripple

While Ole Miss builds momentum, LSU is dealing with turmoil that could affect how the SEC is represented in the postseason.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry’s involvement in the Tigers’ coaching search has created a political and athletic standoff, adding to an already tense environment following Brian Kelly’s $54 million buyout.

“We’re not doing that again,” Landry told ESPN, referencing large buyout contracts that have burdened state programs.

His public comments have drawn criticism from national analysts and have clouded LSU’s ability to move quickly in finding a replacement coach.

The disruption has come at a time when LSU’s playoff hopes were already faint after multiple losses.

Analysts say the instability could help other SEC programs like Ole Miss and Alabama position themselves to be included in the playoff conversation.

“If LSU continues to stumble off the field, it helps stabilize the path for programs like Ole Miss that are surging at the right time,” ESPN’s Rece Davis said during Saturday’s broadcast.

It’s a reminder that timing, perception, and internal stability all matter when playoff committees weigh the top 12 teams in December.

Strength in balance

Ole Miss’ playoff resume rests not only on results but also efficiency metrics that the selection committee values.

The Rebels rank top 10 nationally in scoring offense and top 20 in defensive takeaways, a balance that few other contenders have matched.

ESPN’s Football Power Index gives them an 18 percent chance to win the SEC, behind Georgia and Alabama but ahead of LSU and Texas A&M.

Their margin of victory and strength of schedule both compare favorably with other national contenders like Oregon and Penn State.

That combination has made the Rebels one of the most complete teams outside the traditional playoff powers.

The Rebels’ improved line play has also drawn praise from analysts.

Their offense has allowed only 11 sacks all season while averaging 5.8 yards per carry, giving quarterback Trinidad Chambliss time to operate in rhythm.

If Ole Miss can sustain that balance through November, it will be difficult for the playoff committee to overlook their résumé.

What lies ahead

The path forward remains challenging. Ole Miss still faces Texas A&M, Florida, and in-state rival Mississippi State to close the regular season.

Winning all three would likely cement a New Year’s Six bowl berth and could push the Rebels into a playoff seed if higher-ranked teams stumble.

A loss would not eliminate them completely, but it would require chaos elsewhere in the rankings.

Kiffin’s team understands that each week carries weight under the expanded format.

“We can’t control anything but how we play,” Kiffin said. “If we keep winning, everything else takes care of itself.”

The SEC’s power balance is shifting in real time.

With LSU’s front-office drama overshadowing its on-field product, Ole Miss represents the opposite—steady, consistent, and trending upward.

As ESPN’s latest projection shows, that formula might be enough to earn the Rebels their first playoff berth in school history.

Key takeaways