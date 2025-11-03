No. 7 Ole Miss releases official depth chart for Week 11

Most college football teams release an official depth chart as part of their weekly game notes that’s available on their websites.
It’s not limited to only media members, but anyone can look at the game notes and depth chart. That includes opposing teams, which leads to some amount of strategic sportsmanship.
Whether or not its worth any opposing coach’s time is another conversation.
For example, without scrolling down and looking at the answer, who is the Rebels’ starting quarterback?
Trinidad Chambliss, right?
But not according to the depth chart below that has Austin Simmons listed as the starting quarterback.
This isn’t some “end of the world” type of thing. But if everyone knows the quarterback listed as the backup is actually the starter, what’s the point of even putting out a depth chart?
With that said, here’s the official Ole Miss depth chart for this week’s game against The Citadel:
Offense
Wide Receiver
- 2 Harrison Wallace III (6-1, 200, SR-TR, Montgomery, Ala., Penn State) OR 11 Deuce Alexander (6-0, 180, SO-TR, Douglas, Ga., Wake Forest)
- 7 Traylon Ray (6-2, 190, JR-TR, Tallahassee, Fla., West Virginia)
Wide Receiver
- 1 De’Zhaun Stribling (6-2, 210, SR-TR, Kapolei, Hawaii, Okla. State) OR 15 Izaiah Hartrup (6-0, 185, SR-1L, O’Fallon, Mo., Southern Illinois)
- 88 Devin Price (6-3, 195, SR-RS, Bryan-College Station, Texas, FAU)
Wide Receiver
- 19 Cayden Lee (5-11, 180, JR-2L, Kennesaw, Ga., Kennesaw Mountain)
- 17 Winston Watkins (5-11, 185, FR-HS, Fort Myers, Fla., Venice)
Left Tackle
- 61 Diego Pounds (6-6, 335, SR-1L, Raleigh, N.C., North Carolina)
- 73 Percy Lewis (6-7, 380, SR-TR, Sallis, Miss., Auburn)
Left Guard
- 51 Delano Townsend (6-5, 330, SO-TR, Flint, Mich., UAB)
- 71 PJ Wilkins (6-5, 340, SO-TR, Atlanta, Ga., Charlotte)
- 77 Ethan Fields (6-3, 320, SO-1L, Geismar, La., Dutchtown)
Center
- 62 Brycen Sanders (6-6, 310, SO-2L, Chattanooga, Tenn., Baylor School)
- 76 John Wayne Oliver (6-5, 300, FR-RS, Nashville, Tenn., Christ Presbyterian)
Right Guard
- 75 Patrick Kutas (6-4, 315, JR-TR, Memphis, Tenn., Arkansas)
- 55 Terez Davis (6-4, 310, SO-TR, Hyattsville, Md., Maryland)
- 65 Connor Howes (6-6, 310, FR-HS, Saint Cloud, Fla., Osceola)
Right Tackle
- 50 Jayden Williams (6-4, 320, SR-3L, Conway, Ark., Conway)
- 70 Devin Harper (6-4, 315, FR-HS, Shreveport, La., Calvary Baptist)
Tight End
- 8 Dae’Quan Wright (6-4, 255, SR-1L, Perry, Ga., Virginia Tech)
- 85 Trace Bruckler (6-3, 250, SR-TR, Frisco, Texas, New Mexico) OR 4 Caleb Odom (6-5, 235, SO-TR, Carrollton, Ga., Alabama)
Quarterback
- 13 Austin Simmons (6-4, 215, SO-1L, Miami, Fla., Pahokee)
- 6 Trinidad Chambliss (6-0, 200, SR-TR, Grand Rapids, Mich., Ferris State)
- 14 AJ Maddox (6-1, 190, FR-RS, Hattiesburg, Miss., Oak Grove)
Running Back
- 5 Kewan Lacy (5-11, 210, SO-TR, Dallas, Texas, Missouri)
- 22 Logan Diggs (6-0, 200, SR-RS, Boutte, La., LSU) OR 12 Damien Taylor (5-1, 200, SR-TR, Northport, Ala., Troy)
Defense
Defensive End
- 5 Kam Franklin (6-5, 290, S0-1L, Lake Cormorant, Miss., Lake Cormorant) OR 15 Da’Shawn Womack (6-5, 265, JR-TR, Baltimore, Md., LSU)
Defensive Tackle
- 51 Zxavian Harris (6-8, 330, SR-3L, Canton, Miss., Germantown)
- 97 Kamron Beavers (6-3, 290, FR-RS, Bay Springs, Miss., Bay Springs) OR 95 Andrew Maddox (6-3, 290, FR-HS, Hattiesburg, Miss., Oak Grove)
Defensive Tackle
- 52 Will Echoles (6-3, 310, SO-1L, Houston, Miss., Houston)
- 96 Jamarious Brown (6-2, 315, SO-2L, Moss Point, Miss., Moss Point)
Edge
- 4 Suntarine Perkins (6-2, 220, JR-2L, Raleigh, Miss., Raleigh) OR 1 Princewill Umanmielen (6-5, 245, JR-TR, Austin, Texas, Nebraska)
- 47 DeeJay Holmes Jr. (6-0, 250, SO-2L, Pahokee, Fla., Pahokee)
Linebacker
- 6 TJ Dottery (6-2, 230, JR-2L, Montgomery, Ala., Clemson)
- 38 Tyler Banks (6-2, 245, SR-3L, Blackstone, Va., Nottoway)
Linebacker
- 30 Jaden Yates (6-1, 225, JR-TR, Columbus, Ohio, Marshall)
- 26 Tahj Chambers (6-2, 230, SR-TR, Arlington, Texas, Missouri State)
Cornerback
- 32 Chris Graves Jr. (6-0, 185, JR-2L, Fort Myers, Fla., Miami)
- 9 Ricky Fletcher (6-3, 200, JR-TR, Durant, Miss., South Alabama) OR 27 Pat Broomfield (6-1, 170, FR-RS, Clarksdale, Miss., Clarksdale)
Cornerback
- 8 Antonio Kite (6-0, 180, JR-TR, Anniston, Ala., Auburn)
- 2 Jaylon Braxton (6-0, 190, SO-TR, Frisco, Texas, Arkansas)
Nickelback
- 14 Kapena Gushiken (6-0, 190, SR-TR, Pukalani, Hawaii, Washington State)
- 16 Wydett Williams Jr. (6-2, 210, SR-TR, Lake Providence, La., ULM)
Safety
- 29 Nick Cull (6-0, 190, JR-3L, Donalsonville, Ga., Seminole County)
- 7 TJ Banks (6-3, 200, SO-1L, Tuscaloosa, Ala., Hillcrest)
Safety
- 3 Sage Ryan (6-0, 200, SR-TR, Lafayette, La., LSU)
- 20 Anthony Robinson III (6-0, 200, FR-RS, St. Rose, La., Destrehan)
Specialists
Kickoffs
- 17 Lucas Carneiro (5-11, 195, JR-TR, Cornelius, N.C., Western Kentucky)
- 89 Mike Baker (5-9, 185, FR-RS, Wilmette, Ill., Loyola Academy)
Place-kicker
- 17 Lucas Carneiro (5-11, 195, JR-TR, Cornelius, N.C., Western Kentucky)
- 89 Mike Baker (5-9, 185, FR-RS, Wilmette, Ill., Loyola Academy)
Punter
- 33 Oscar Bird (6-4, 210, FR-HS, Sydney, Australia, Barker College)
- 89 Mike Baker (5-9, 185, FR-RS, Wilmette, Ill., Loyola Academy)
Long Snapper
- 93 Carter Short (5-9, 195, SR-3L, Hoover, Ala., Alabama)
- 94 Caleb Blankenship (6-2, 240, FR-RS, Ashdown, Ark., Ashdown)
Holder
- 33 Oscar Bird (6-4, 210, FR-HS, Sydney, Australia, Barker College)
- 82 Joshua Pfeifer (6-1, 185, SR-1L, Nashville, Tenn., Father Ryan)
Kick Return
- 15 Izaiah Hartrup (6-0, 185, SR-1L, O’Fallon, Mo., Southern Illinois) OR 11 Deuce Alexander (6-0, 180, SO-TR, Douglas, Ga., Wake Forest)
Punt Return
- 2 Harrison Wallace III (6-1, 200, SR-TR, Montgomery, Ala., Penn State) OR 15 Izaiah Hartrup (6-0, 185, SR-1L, O’Fallon, Mo., Southern Illinois)