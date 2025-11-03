No. 7 Ole Miss releases official depth chart for Week 11

Most college football teams release an official depth chart as part of their weekly game notes that’s available on their websites.

It’s not limited to only media members, but anyone can look at the game notes and depth chart. That includes opposing teams, which leads to some amount of strategic sportsmanship.

Whether or not its worth any opposing coach’s time is another conversation.

For example, without scrolling down and looking at the answer, who is the Rebels’ starting quarterback?

Trinidad Chambliss, right?

But not according to the depth chart below that has Austin Simmons listed as the starting quarterback.

This isn’t some “end of the world” type of thing. But if everyone knows the quarterback listed as the backup is actually the starter, what’s the point of even putting out a depth chart?

With that said, here’s the official Ole Miss depth chart for this week’s game against The Citadel:

Offense

Wide Receiver

2 Harrison Wallace III (6-1, 200, SR-TR, Montgomery, Ala., Penn State) OR 11 Deuce Alexander (6-0, 180, SO-TR, Douglas, Ga., Wake Forest)

7 Traylon Ray (6-2, 190, JR-TR, Tallahassee, Fla., West Virginia)

Wide Receiver

1 De’Zhaun Stribling (6-2, 210, SR-TR, Kapolei, Hawaii, Okla. State) OR 15 Izaiah Hartrup (6-0, 185, SR-1L, O’Fallon, Mo., Southern Illinois)

88 Devin Price (6-3, 195, SR-RS, Bryan-College Station, Texas, FAU)

Wide Receiver

19 Cayden Lee (5-11, 180, JR-2L, Kennesaw, Ga., Kennesaw Mountain)

17 Winston Watkins (5-11, 185, FR-HS, Fort Myers, Fla., Venice)

Left Tackle

61 Diego Pounds (6-6, 335, SR-1L, Raleigh, N.C., North Carolina)

73 Percy Lewis (6-7, 380, SR-TR, Sallis, Miss., Auburn)

Left Guard

51 Delano Townsend (6-5, 330, SO-TR, Flint, Mich., UAB)

71 PJ Wilkins (6-5, 340, SO-TR, Atlanta, Ga., Charlotte)

77 Ethan Fields (6-3, 320, SO-1L, Geismar, La., Dutchtown)

Center

62 Brycen Sanders (6-6, 310, SO-2L, Chattanooga, Tenn., Baylor School)

76 John Wayne Oliver (6-5, 300, FR-RS, Nashville, Tenn., Christ Presbyterian)

Right Guard

75 Patrick Kutas (6-4, 315, JR-TR, Memphis, Tenn., Arkansas)

55 Terez Davis (6-4, 310, SO-TR, Hyattsville, Md., Maryland)

65 Connor Howes (6-6, 310, FR-HS, Saint Cloud, Fla., Osceola)

Right Tackle

50 Jayden Williams (6-4, 320, SR-3L, Conway, Ark., Conway)

70 Devin Harper (6-4, 315, FR-HS, Shreveport, La., Calvary Baptist)

Tight End

8 Dae’Quan Wright (6-4, 255, SR-1L, Perry, Ga., Virginia Tech)

85 Trace Bruckler (6-3, 250, SR-TR, Frisco, Texas, New Mexico) OR 4 Caleb Odom (6-5, 235, SO-TR, Carrollton, Ga., Alabama)

Quarterback

13 Austin Simmons (6-4, 215, SO-1L, Miami, Fla., Pahokee)

6 Trinidad Chambliss (6-0, 200, SR-TR, Grand Rapids, Mich., Ferris State)

14 AJ Maddox (6-1, 190, FR-RS, Hattiesburg, Miss., Oak Grove)

Running Back

5 Kewan Lacy (5-11, 210, SO-TR, Dallas, Texas, Missouri)

22 Logan Diggs (6-0, 200, SR-RS, Boutte, La., LSU) OR 12 Damien Taylor (5-1, 200, SR-TR, Northport, Ala., Troy)

Defense

Defensive End

5 Kam Franklin (6-5, 290, S0-1L, Lake Cormorant, Miss., Lake Cormorant) OR 15 Da’Shawn Womack (6-5, 265, JR-TR, Baltimore, Md., LSU)

Defensive Tackle

51 Zxavian Harris (6-8, 330, SR-3L, Canton, Miss., Germantown)

97 Kamron Beavers (6-3, 290, FR-RS, Bay Springs, Miss., Bay Springs) OR 95 Andrew Maddox (6-3, 290, FR-HS, Hattiesburg, Miss., Oak Grove)

Defensive Tackle

52 Will Echoles (6-3, 310, SO-1L, Houston, Miss., Houston)

96 Jamarious Brown (6-2, 315, SO-2L, Moss Point, Miss., Moss Point)

Edge

4 Suntarine Perkins (6-2, 220, JR-2L, Raleigh, Miss., Raleigh) OR 1 Princewill Umanmielen (6-5, 245, JR-TR, Austin, Texas, Nebraska)

47 DeeJay Holmes Jr. (6-0, 250, SO-2L, Pahokee, Fla., Pahokee)

Linebacker

6 TJ Dottery (6-2, 230, JR-2L, Montgomery, Ala., Clemson)

38 Tyler Banks (6-2, 245, SR-3L, Blackstone, Va., Nottoway)

Linebacker

30 Jaden Yates (6-1, 225, JR-TR, Columbus, Ohio, Marshall)

26 Tahj Chambers (6-2, 230, SR-TR, Arlington, Texas, Missouri State)

Cornerback

32 Chris Graves Jr. (6-0, 185, JR-2L, Fort Myers, Fla., Miami)

9 Ricky Fletcher (6-3, 200, JR-TR, Durant, Miss., South Alabama) OR 27 Pat Broomfield (6-1, 170, FR-RS, Clarksdale, Miss., Clarksdale)

Cornerback

8 Antonio Kite (6-0, 180, JR-TR, Anniston, Ala., Auburn)

2 Jaylon Braxton (6-0, 190, SO-TR, Frisco, Texas, Arkansas)

Nickelback

14 Kapena Gushiken (6-0, 190, SR-TR, Pukalani, Hawaii, Washington State)

16 Wydett Williams Jr. (6-2, 210, SR-TR, Lake Providence, La., ULM)

Safety

29 Nick Cull (6-0, 190, JR-3L, Donalsonville, Ga., Seminole County)

7 TJ Banks (6-3, 200, SO-1L, Tuscaloosa, Ala., Hillcrest)

Safety

3 Sage Ryan (6-0, 200, SR-TR, Lafayette, La., LSU)

20 Anthony Robinson III (6-0, 200, FR-RS, St. Rose, La., Destrehan)

Specialists

Kickoffs

17 Lucas Carneiro (5-11, 195, JR-TR, Cornelius, N.C., Western Kentucky)

89 Mike Baker (5-9, 185, FR-RS, Wilmette, Ill., Loyola Academy)

Place-kicker

17 Lucas Carneiro (5-11, 195, JR-TR, Cornelius, N.C., Western Kentucky)

89 Mike Baker (5-9, 185, FR-RS, Wilmette, Ill., Loyola Academy)

Punter

33 Oscar Bird (6-4, 210, FR-HS, Sydney, Australia, Barker College)

89 Mike Baker (5-9, 185, FR-RS, Wilmette, Ill., Loyola Academy)

Long Snapper

93 Carter Short (5-9, 195, SR-3L, Hoover, Ala., Alabama)

94 Caleb Blankenship (6-2, 240, FR-RS, Ashdown, Ark., Ashdown)

Holder

33 Oscar Bird (6-4, 210, FR-HS, Sydney, Australia, Barker College)

82 Joshua Pfeifer (6-1, 185, SR-1L, Nashville, Tenn., Father Ryan)

Kick Return

15 Izaiah Hartrup (6-0, 185, SR-1L, O’Fallon, Mo., Southern Illinois) OR 11 Deuce Alexander (6-0, 180, SO-TR, Douglas, Ga., Wake Forest)

Punt Return