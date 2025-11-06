Rebels in NFL: When former Ole Miss players suit up in Week 10

Here’s when former Ole Miss players will take the field in Week 10 of the NFL season:

Thursday

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos | 7:15 p.m. | Prime Video

JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: Was in active for the 30-29 loss to the Jaguars.

Season: 2 tackles, 1 solo

Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos

Last Week: Was targeted three times in an 18-15 win against the Texans.

Season: 26 receptions, 315 yards, 1 TD; 1 run, 7 yards

D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos

Last Week: Had one tackle in an 18-15 win against the Texans.

Season: 15 tackles, 10 solo, 1 sack

Sunday

Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts | 8:30 a.m. | NFL Network/NFL+

Trey Washington | S | Indianapolis Colts

Last Week: Was waived by the Colts before their 27-20 loss to the Steelers.

Season: 4 tackles

New York Giants at Chicago Bears | Noon | FOX

Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants

Last Week: Completed 24 of 33 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns. He also had eight carries for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Season: 109 of 175, 1,175 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs; 51 carries, 251 yards, 4 TDs

Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears

Last Week: Played 11 snaps on special teams in a 47-42 win against the Bengals.

Season: 7 tackles, 3 solo, 1 FF

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins | Noon | CBS

Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills

Last Week: Had one catch for 30 yards in a 28-21 win against the Chiefs.

Season: 9 receptions, 118 yards, 1 TD

Elijah Moore | WR | Buffalo Bills

Last Week: Had one reception for 28 yards in a 28-21 win against the Chiefs.

Season: 6 receptions, 106 yards; 5 rushes, 25 yards, 1 TD

Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins

Last Week: Had two tackles, a sack and one TFL in a 28-6 loss to the Ravens.

Season: 9 tackles, 4 solo, 1 sack, 1 TFL

New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Noon | CBS

Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots

Last Week: Played four snaps on special teams in the Patriots’ 24-23 win against the Falcons.

Season: 1 GS, 9 GP

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers | Noon | FOX

Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers

Last Week: Was inactive for the 16-13 win against the Packers.

Season: 9 tackles, 5 solo, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks | 3:05 p.m. | CBS

Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: Was active, but did not play in the Seahawks’ 38-14 win against the Commanders.

Season: 2 GP

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers | 3:25 p.m. | FOX

Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: Had one reception for 19 yards in a 34-24 win against the Giants.

Season: 2 reception, 26 yards

Detroit Lions at Washington Commanders | 3:25 p.m. | FOX

Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders

Last Week: Had seven tackles, four solo, in a 38-14 loss to the Seahawks.

Season: 30 tackles, 17 solo, 6 PDs

Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders

Last Week: Played 58 offensive snaps in a 38-14 loss to the Seahawks.

Season: 8 GS

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers | 7:20 p.m. | NBC

D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: Had two catches for six yards in a 27-20 win against the Colts.

Season: 29 receptions, 467 yards, 5 TDs

Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers

Last Week: Had two catches for 18 yards in a 27-20 win against the Titans.

Season: 13 receptions, 121 yards, 1 TD

Monday

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers | 7:15 p.m. | ABC/ESPN

A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles

Last Week: Did not play (hamstring) in the Eagles’ 38-20 win against the Giants.

Season: 29 receptions, 395 yards, 3 TDs

Malik Heath | WR | Green Bay Packers

Last Week: Had one catch for 11 yards in a 16-13 loss to the Panthers.

Season: 5 receptions, 75 yards

Bye Weeks

Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Was inactive for the 27-17 loss to the Cardinals

Season: N/A

Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Was on the field for 24 defensive plays and eight special teams plays.

Season: 16 tackles, 13 solo, 1 sack, 1 FR, 1 PD

Rebels on Injured Reserve

Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals

AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks

Mike Hilton | CB | Indianapolis Colts

Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals

Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers

Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals

Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens

Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens

Kenny Yeboah | TE | Detroit Lions

Rebels on Practice Squads