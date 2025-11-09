Ole Miss gets small bump in latest top 25 polls

Ole Miss football maintained its spot in the US LBM Coaches Poll after an easy win Saturday against The Citadel, but did move up one spot in the AP Top 25 Poll.

The Rebels (9-1, 5-1) swapped places with Oregon after the Ducks needed a last-second field goal to beat Iowa.

No. 2 Indiana needed a pair of miraculous catches in the final minute to beat Penn State and maintained its ranking ahead of Texas A&M.

No. 8 Texas Tech defeated BYU, who fell four spots to No. 12 in the coaches poll and AP poll.

Will Playoff Rankings Change?

The top 25 rankings released Sunday weren’t surprising to see the top seven teams (mostly) unchanged. The history of those polls is that teams don’t get rearranged on a weekly basis if all teams win.

The College Football Playoff committee, though, might change things up at the top. The most likely change, if one is going to happen, is switching Indiana and Texas A&M.

The Hoosiers nearly lost a Penn State team that has an interim head coach and backup quarterback starting games. The Aggies continue to methodically dismantle SEC teams (the latest being Missouri).

Could the CFP committee flip the Hoosiers and Aggies?

We’ll find out Tuesday night the when next batch of rankings are announced at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

AP Top 25 Poll

Ohio State 9-0 Indiana 10-0 Texas A&M 9-0 Alabama 8-1 Georgia 8-1 Ole Miss 9-1 Oregon 8-1 Texas Tech 9-1 Notre Dame 7-2 Texas 7-2 Oklahoma 7-2 BYU 8-1 Vanderbilt 8-2 Georgia Tech 8-1 Utah 7-2 Miami (FL) 7-2 USC 7-2 Michigan 7-2 Louisville 7-2 Virginia 8-2 Tennessee 6-3 Cincinnati 7-2 Pittsburgh 7-2 James Madison 8-1 South Florida 7-2

Others receiving votes: Tulane 83, Missouri 59, North Texas 55, Iowa 54, Houston 43, SMU 8, Arizona St. 7, San Diego St. 5, Illinois 5, UNLV 2, Memphis 1.

US LBM Coaches Poll

Ohio State 9-0 Indiana 10-0 Texas A&M 9-0 Alabama 8-1 Georgia 8-1 Oregon 8-1 Ole Miss 9-1 Texas Tech 9-1 Notre Dame 7-2 Texas 7-2 Oklahoma 7-2 Georgia Tech 8-1 BYU 8-1 Vanderbilt 8-2 Utah 7-2 Miami (FL) 7-2 Michigan 7-2 USC 7-2 Virginia 8-2 Tennessee 6-3 Louisville 7-2 Cincinnati 7-2 Pittsburgh 7-2 Missouri 6-3 James Madison 8-1

Schools Dropped Out: No. 23 Memphis; No. 24 Iowa;

Others Receiving Votes: South Florida 99; North Texas 98; Iowa 81; Houston 73; Tulane 53; SMU 32; Illinois 15; Washington 12; Arizona 7; Nebraska 6; Memphis 6; Arizona State 3; Navy 2; San Diego State 1; East Carolina 1;