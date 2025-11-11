Rebels in NFL: How former Ole Miss players performed in Week 10

Another week of NFL action is in the books and it was an eventful weekend for one former Ole Miss Rebel.
Giants’ quarterback Jaxson Dart was injured late in the game against the Bears and left with a concussion. The next day, Dart’s head coach, Brian Daboll, was fired.
“The past few seasons have been nothing short of disappointing, and we have not met our expectations for this franchise,” Giants co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch said Monday in a joint statement. “We understand the frustrations of our fans, and we will work to deliver a significantly improved product.”
Assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will serve as the team’s interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
Dart will be in concussion protocol this week and will try to get cleared for New York’s next game against Green Bay. But if he misses time, he’ll join Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo as major injuries suffered in New York this season.
Here’s the rest of the Rebels in the NFL performed in Week 10:
Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders
- Last Week: Had two tackles in a 44-22 loss to the Lions.
- Season: 32 tackles, 19 solo, 6 PDs
A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles
- Last Week: Had two catches for 13 yards in a 10-7 win against the Packers.
- Season: 31 receptions, 408 yards, 3 TDs
Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots
- Last Week: Played four snaps on special teams in the Patriots’ 28-23 win against the Buccaneers.
- Season: 1 GS, 10 GP
Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants
- Last Week: Completed 19 of 29 passes for 242 yards and no touchdowns. He also had six carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns before leaving the 24-20 loss to the Bears with a concussion.
- Season: 109 of 175, 1,175 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs; 51 carries, 251 yards, 4 TDs
Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos
- Last Week: Had two catches for 12 yards in a 10-7 win against the Raiders.
- Season: 28 receptions, 327 yards, 1 TD; 1 run, 7 yards
Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers
- Last Week: Had two catches for four yards in a 25-10 win against the Steelers.
- Season: 15 receptions, 125 yards, 1 TD
Malik Heath | WR | Green Bay Packers
- Last Week: Played 20 offensive snaps in a 10-7 loss to the Eagles.
- Season: 5 receptions, 75 yards
Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks
- Last Week: Was active, but did not play in the Seahawks’ 44-22 win against the Cardinals.
- Season: 2 GP
Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins
- Last Week: Had two tackles, a 30-13 win against the Bills.
- Season: 11 tackles, 5 solo, 1 sack, 1 TFL
D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos
- Last Week: Had one tackle in a 10-7 win against the Raiders.
- Season: 16 tackles, 10 solo, 1 sack
Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears
- Last Week: Played 12 snaps on special teams in a 24-20 win against the Giants.
- Season: 7 tackles, 3 solo, 1 FF
Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills
- Last Week: Had three catches for 37 yards in a 30-13 loss to the Dolphins.
- Season: 12 receptions, 155 yards, 1 TD
D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers
- Last Week: Had two catches for six yards in a 27-20 win against the Colts.
- Season: 29 receptions, 467 yards, 5 TDs
Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys
- Last Week: Was inactive for the 27-17 loss to the Cardinals
- Season: N/A
Elijah Moore | WR | Buffalo Bills
- Last Week: Had two receptions for nine yards in a 30-13 loss to the Dolphins.
- Season: 8 receptions, 115 yards; 5 rushes, 25 yards, 1 TD
JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders
- Last Week: Was inactive for the 10-7 loss to the Broncos.
- Season: 2 tackles, 1 solo
Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders
- Last Week: Played 51 offensive snaps in a 44-22 loss to the Lions.
- Season: 9 GS
Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers
- Last Week: Played 15 defensive snaps and two special teams snaps in a 17-7 loss to the Saints.
- Season: 9 tackles, 5 solo, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks
Trey Washington | S | Indianapolis Colts
- Last Week: Free Agent
- Season: 4 tackles
Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers
- Last Week: Did not play in a 42-26 loss to the Rams.
- Season: 2 reception, 26 yards
Bye Weeks
Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys
- Last Week: Was on the field for 24 defensive plays and eight special teams plays.
- Season: 16 tackles, 13 solo, 1 sack, 1 FR, 1 PD
Rebels on Injured Reserve
- Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals
- AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks
- Mike Hilton | CB | Indianapolis Colts
- Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals
- Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers
- Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals
- Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens
- Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens
- Kenny Yeboah | TE | Detroit Lions
Rebels on Practice Squads
- Ulysses Bentley | RB | Indianapolis Colts
- Nick Broeker | OG | Buffalo Bills
- Chance Campbell | LB | Philadelphia Eagles
- Chris Paul Jr. | LB | Seattle Seahawks
- John Saunders Jr. | S | Miami Dolphins
- Laquon Treadwell | WR | Indianapolis Colts
- Juice Wells Jr. | WR | New York Giants