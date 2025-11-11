Rebels in NFL: How former Ole Miss players performed in Week 10

Another week of NFL action is in the books and it was an eventful weekend for one former Ole Miss Rebel.

Giants’ quarterback Jaxson Dart was injured late in the game against the Bears and left with a concussion. The next day, Dart’s head coach, Brian Daboll, was fired.

“The past few seasons have been nothing short of disappointing, and we have not met our expectations for this franchise,” Giants co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch said Monday in a joint statement. “We understand the frustrations of our fans, and we will work to deliver a significantly improved product.”

Assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will serve as the team’s interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Dart will be in concussion protocol this week and will try to get cleared for New York’s next game against Green Bay. But if he misses time, he’ll join Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo as major injuries suffered in New York this season.

Here’s the rest of the Rebels in the NFL performed in Week 10:

Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders

Last Week: Had two tackles in a 44-22 loss to the Lions.

Season: 32 tackles, 19 solo, 6 PDs

A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles

Last Week: Had two catches for 13 yards in a 10-7 win against the Packers.

Season: 31 receptions, 408 yards, 3 TDs

Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots

Last Week: Played four snaps on special teams in the Patriots’ 28-23 win against the Buccaneers.

Season: 1 GS, 10 GP

Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants

Last Week: Completed 19 of 29 passes for 242 yards and no touchdowns. He also had six carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns before leaving the 24-20 loss to the Bears with a concussion.

Season: 109 of 175, 1,175 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs; 51 carries, 251 yards, 4 TDs

Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos

Last Week: Had two catches for 12 yards in a 10-7 win against the Raiders.

Season: 28 receptions, 327 yards, 1 TD; 1 run, 7 yards

Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers

Last Week: Had two catches for four yards in a 25-10 win against the Steelers.

Season: 15 receptions, 125 yards, 1 TD

Malik Heath | WR | Green Bay Packers

Last Week: Played 20 offensive snaps in a 10-7 loss to the Eagles.

Season: 5 receptions, 75 yards

Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: Was active, but did not play in the Seahawks’ 44-22 win against the Cardinals.

Season: 2 GP

Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins

Last Week: Had two tackles, a 30-13 win against the Bills.

Season: 11 tackles, 5 solo, 1 sack, 1 TFL

D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos

Last Week: Had one tackle in a 10-7 win against the Raiders.

Season: 16 tackles, 10 solo, 1 sack

Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears

Last Week: Played 12 snaps on special teams in a 24-20 win against the Giants.

Season: 7 tackles, 3 solo, 1 FF

Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills

Last Week: Had three catches for 37 yards in a 30-13 loss to the Dolphins.

Season: 12 receptions, 155 yards, 1 TD

D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: Had two catches for six yards in a 27-20 win against the Colts.

Season: 29 receptions, 467 yards, 5 TDs

Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Was inactive for the 27-17 loss to the Cardinals

Season: N/A

Elijah Moore | WR | Buffalo Bills

Last Week: Had two receptions for nine yards in a 30-13 loss to the Dolphins.

Season: 8 receptions, 115 yards; 5 rushes, 25 yards, 1 TD

JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: Was inactive for the 10-7 loss to the Broncos.

Season: 2 tackles, 1 solo

Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders

Last Week: Played 51 offensive snaps in a 44-22 loss to the Lions.

Season: 9 GS

Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers

Last Week: Played 15 defensive snaps and two special teams snaps in a 17-7 loss to the Saints.

Season: 9 tackles, 5 solo, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks

Trey Washington | S | Indianapolis Colts

Last Week: Free Agent

Season: 4 tackles

Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: Did not play in a 42-26 loss to the Rams.

Season: 2 reception, 26 yards

Bye Weeks

Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Was on the field for 24 defensive plays and eight special teams plays.

Season: 16 tackles, 13 solo, 1 sack, 1 FR, 1 PD

Rebels on Injured Reserve

Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals

AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks

Mike Hilton | CB | Indianapolis Colts

Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals

Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers

Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals

Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens

Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens

Kenny Yeboah | TE | Detroit Lions

Rebels on Practice Squads