Surprise SEC Shorts video puts spotlight on Lane Kiffin

There’s no official ranking of most desirable head coaches, but when it comes to recent coaching carousels one name has been very popular.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is at the top of every athletic director’s coaching search lists.

So, when SEC teams go coach shopping in a surprise midweek episode of SEC Shorts, Kiffin’s the one everyone wants.

“The most sought-after coach. Equal parts innovator and internet troll.”

That’s one of the best descriptions for Kiffin I’ve heard recently and it’s why he’s the coach every SEC school with a vacancy wants.

Kiffin has a brilliant football mind, as evidenced by the success he’s had at Ole Miss. He’s also a good recruiter (see recent transfer portal classes). His personality makes him extremely likeable to a team’s fanbase and extremely hate-able to rival schools. (Go to Starkville and ask about him there.)

Kiffin and the Rebels control their own destiny to get into the College Football Playoff. A by product of that success is other schools trying to lure a coach away.

Another by product is being included in funny YouTube videos like SEC Shorts and SEC Roll Call.

So, Ole Miss fans should enjoy the ride now and enjoy laughing at depictions of LSU, Florida, Auburn, Arkansas and a few others desperate for Kiffin’s attention.