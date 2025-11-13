OHS Theatre and Orchestra programs present Peter and the Wolf: A Symphonic Tale for Children

Oxford, Mississippi — The Oxford High School Theatre and Orchestra programs will present Peter and the Wolf: A Symphonic Tale for Children next Thursday and Friday, November 13-14, at 7:30 p.m. in the Ava H. Bonds Auditorium at Oxford High School.

This reimagined staging of Sergei Prokofiev’s beloved musical tale invites audiences to experience the story in a unique way—where each character is represented by a different instrument in the orchestra. The 30-minute production marks the first-ever collaborative show between the two programs, highlighting the combined talents of Oxford’s theatre and orchestra students.

The Oxford High School Orchestra, under the direction of Ceresa Caudill, began preparing the string pieces in August. Theater students, under the leadership of John Davenport, are bringing the story to life on stage, with production support from Jordan Caviezel. Additionally, it features narration by Dr. Jonathan Caudill, joined by local musicians and educators from the Oxford community, including participants from the University of Mississippi and Mississippi State University, on the wind, brass, and percussion parts.

Families are invited to attend this special performance celebrating music, theater, and the spirit of collaboration.

For more information and tickets, visit oxfordhs.booktix.com.