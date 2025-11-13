Rebel Roundup: Chambliss named semifinalist for more awards

A day after being named a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award, Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has been named a semifinalist for two other prestigious awards.

Chambliss was named a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award.

Chambliss, who transferred to Ole Miss from Division II Ferris State in the offseason, has the 9-1 Rebels at their best record through 10 games since 1962 and two wins against teams with losing records away from a spot in the College Football Playoff.

He leads an Ole Miss offense that ranks in the FBS top-15 in total offense (No. 4, 489.4 ypg), passing offense (No. 7, 305.5 ypg) and scoring offense (No. 13, 37.5 ppg). Chambliss has 2,790 yards of total offense (2,356 passing, 434 rushing) and 19 total touchdowns (13 passing, six rushing), and since becoming the starter in week three he is averaging 338.8 total yards and 287.1 passing yards.

Chambliss ranks third in the SEC in both yards per completion (13.9; FBS No. 10) and yards per attempt (8.9; FBS No. 12), and he ranks third among SEC quarterbacks in rushing yards (434).

At just two interceptions against his 13 passing touchdowns, Chambliss is currently first in Ole Miss history in fewest interceptions thrown on at least 200 pass attempts.

Chambliss has found his way onto several other single-season lists in Ole Miss history as well, currently ranking fifth in yards per attempt (8.92), fifth in 300-yard passing games (five), sixth in passing efficiency (153.7), sixth in yards per completion (13.94), seventh in total offense per play (7.69), eighth in completion percentage (64.0), 16th in total offense (2,790) and 18th in passing yards (2,356).

