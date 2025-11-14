Weather forecast, tv channel, updated odds for Florida at Ole Miss

No. 7 Ole Miss won’t have to worry about facing Florida and Mother Nature at the same time Saturday.

The National Weather Service forecast for the Rebels’ game against the Gators should have near-ideal conditions, “Mostly clear, with a low around 58. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.”

Without having to worry about playing rainy or windy weather conditions, the Rebels can focus solely on a Florida team that’s overall record doesn’t match its talent.

“They do a great job schematically, extremely well-coached defense, and they’re as talented as anybody. They’ve got elite talent on both sides of the ball,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. “You look at how they’ve played at times this year — this is the same team that was ahead of Georgia in the fourth quarter two weeks ago, and the same team that outplayed Texas and beat Texas earlier in the year.”

Not that any Ole Miss fan, player, coach, student, teacher, administrator or chancellor doesn’t need this reminder, but Florida is also the team that ended the Rebels’ 2024 playoff hopes.

That Gators team still had its head coach and the game was played in Gainesville, Fla. This year, the Gators have an interim coach, are coming to Oxford and may not go bowling this winter.

Florida also just lost 38-7 to Kentucky, but the Rebels know that was more fluky than reality.

“You guys have probably heard me refer to how every year there’s a ‘blackout game,’ where one side just doesn’t play to its usual level,” Kiffin said. “I think last week’s Kentucky game was an outlier for them. Kentucky’s quarterback was on fire and made every play. We’ve got to be ready to play against a really dangerous team.”

How to Watch: Florida at No. 7 Ole Miss

Who: Florida Gators (3-6, 2-4 SEC) at No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels (9-1, 5-1 SEC)

6 p.m., Saturday Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss. TV: ESPN

ESPN Radio: Live Radio

Live Radio Stats: Live Stats

Live Stats Series History: Florida leads the all-time series 13-12-1

Florida leads the all-time series 13-12-1 Last Meeting: Florida 24, Ole Miss 17 (November 23, 2024)

Florida 24, Ole Miss 17 (November 23, 2024) Last time out, Rebels: def. The Citadel, 49-0

def. The Citadel, 49-0 Last time out, Gators: lost to Kentucky, 38-7

SP+ Projection

Projected Winner: Ole Miss

Projected Margin: 17.3

Win Probability: 86 percent

Projected Score: 35-17

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Florida: +11.5 (-115)

Ole Miss: -11.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Florida: +340

Ole Miss: -430

Total