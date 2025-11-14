Rebel Roundup: Ole Miss, Florida release updated reports

Compared to Florida, the Ole Miss football team is healthy as an ox.

The Rebels have just three players listed on its most recent Student-Athlete Availability Report, including just one player designated as out. Florida, meanwhile, has 10 players listed as out and three others with different designations.

Two weeks ago, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin was asked why his team is relatively healthy when compared to other teams like the Gators.

“I do think part of that is luck,” Kiffin said. “With injuries each year, it just happens. Sometimes you have better years. I do think we stay pretty healthy. I think people would be really surprised by how much we actually practice, how little we practice compared to a lot of traditional college programs.”

There weren’t any surprises either, but there’ll be two more reports issued Friday and 90 minutes before kickoff, so things could still change.

Here’s the full report:

Thursday Student-Athlete Availability Report

Florida

Out

WR Eugene Wilson III

WR Dallas Wilson

ILB Ty Jackson

EDG LJ McCray

DB Aaron Gates

DB Micheal Caraway Jr.

RB Ja’Kobi Jackson

DB Dijon Johnson

DB Javion Toombs

OL Roderick Kearney

Doubtful

DL Caleb Banks

Probable

ILB Myles Graham

WR Vernell Brown III

Ole Miss

Out

LB Raymond Collins

Doubtful

DT Jeffery Rush

Questionable

DT Jamarious Brown

