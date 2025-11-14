Weekend Watch: An Ole Miss fan’s guide to Week 12

Fans of chaos in college football could love what happens Saturday.

There are four games featuring ranked teams, including two in the SEC that are almost identical in terms of records and what a loss or win means for the involved teams.

Then there’s the mess at the top of the ACC that has five teams with just one loss in the standings. Same with the American Conference, who is favored to get the Group of 5 automatic berth into the College Football Playoff.

Throw in the normal craziness that comes with college football and the next iteration could be shaken up.

Ole Miss fans will have a long wait to see the Rebels face Florida with a 6 p.m. kickoff. That gives fans plenty of time to watch the chaos unfold during the day.

Here are the games to watch for in Week 12 of the college football season:

SEC Schedule

South Carolina at No. 3 Texas A&M, 11 a.m., ESPN

Arkansas at LSU, 11:45 a.m., SEC Network

Tennessee Tech at Kentucky, 12:30 p.m., SECN+

No. 11 Oklahoma at No. 4 Alabama, 2:30 p.m., ABC\

New Mexico State at No. 23 Tennessee, 3:15 p.m., SEC Network

Florida at No. 7 Ole Miss, 6 p.m., ESPN

No. 10 Texas at No. 5 Georgia, 6:30 p.m., ABC

Mississippi State at Missouri, 6:45 p.m., SEC Network

SC-TXAM: Are the Aggies going to pull an Aggie or is Texas A&M really that good? A great way to find out is a dual-threat quarterback that’s come close to upsetting at least one highly ranked team this season.

ARK-LSU: Can a top 10 offense finish 2-10 and 0-8 in the SEC? Arkansas is very close to achieving that, which is crazy to think about until you realize it means the Hogs’ defense is really, really bad. Mississippi State fans can relate to the defense part.

OKLA-ALA: When teams pull up to the stadiums in Tuscaloosa and Athens and suddenly start hearing boss music playing? If the Sooners want to get into the CFP, they have to beat Alabama at home a year after ending the Crimson Tide’s own playoff ambitions. If Nick Saban was the coach, everyone would be worried for the health and safety (figuratively) of the Sooners because revenge is on the menu.

FLA-OM: What weird game this could be. Just like the Sooners above, Florida ended the Rebels’ playoff hopes last season and could do it again. Only this time, if the Gators win, Lane Kiffin may just fly back to Gainesville with the Gators.

TEX-UGA: We could just copy and paste what’s written above about Oklahoma-Alabama and put it here. The only difference is Georgia’s win last season didn’t keep Texas out of the CFP. It would this year, though.

MSU-MIZ: Part of me wants to see both teams send out true freshman to start at quarterback, but it looks like Blake Shapen will be available (he’s listed as probable). The Bulldogs need to find a way to win this game and take some of the pressure off of it for the Egg Bowl.

Other Games to Watch