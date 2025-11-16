Ole Miss moves up in AP, Coaches top 25 polls

Ole Miss did what it needed to do to stay near the top of the rankings, as did a couple other SEC teams like Texas A&M and Georgia.

Alabama did not.

The Crimson Tide’s loss to Oklahoma not only improved the Rebels’ resume (they beat Oklahoma a couple weeks ago) but also helped move them up in both the AP College Football Top 25 Poll and US LBM Coaches Poll.

Ole Miss moved up one spot because of Alabama’s loss to No. 5 in the AP Poll and No. 6 in the coaches’ poll. Fans can expect a similar bit of movement Tuesday night when the latest College Football Playoff rankings are released.

There’s a small chance Ole Miss moves up two spots in the next playoff rankings, too. The best win Ole Miss has is a road win against Oklahoma, who just beat the No. 4 team in the nation.

The Rebels’ only loss was to Georgia, who will now likely be the No. 4 team in Tuesday’s rankings.

AP Top 25 College Football Poll

Ohio State 10-0 Indiana 11-0 Texas A&M 10-0 Georgia 9-1 Ole Miss 10-1 Texas Tech 10-1 Oregon 9-1 Oklahoma 8-2 Notre Dame 8-2 Alabama 8-2 BYU 9-1 Vanderbilt 8-2 Utah 8-2 Miami (FL) 8-2 Georgia Tech 9-1 USC 8-2 Texas 7-3 Michigan 8-2 Virginia 9-2 Tennessee 7-3 James Madison 9-1 North Texas 9-1 Missouri 7-3 Tulane 8-2 Houston 8-2

Others receiving votes: Navy 61, Illinois 31, SMU 28, Arizona St. 19, Louisville 17, Iowa 14, Pittsburgh 12, San Diego St. 12, Arizona 9, UNLV 9, Washington 8, South Florida 6, East Carolina 4, UConn 1.

US LBM Coaches Poll

Ohio State 10-0 Indiana 11-0 Texas A&M 10-0 Georgia 9-1 Oregon 9-1 Ole Miss 10-1 Texas Tech 10-1 Oklahoma 8-2 Notre Dame 8-2 Alabama 8-2 BYU 9-1 Georgia Tech 9-1 Vanderbilt 8-2 Utah 8-2 Miami (FL) 8-2 USC 8-2 Michigan 8-2 Texas 7-3 Virginia 9-2 Tennessee 7-3 Missouri 7-3 James Madison 9-1 North Texas 9-1 Houston 8-2 Tulane 8-2

Schools Dropped Out: No. 21 Louisville; No. 22 Cincinnati; No. 23 Pittsburgh;

Others Receiving Votes: Navy 56; SMU 42; Illinois 34; Washington 28; Iowa 24; Arizona 23; Louisville 21; San Diego State 19; Arizona State 16; Pittsburgh 13; Nebraska 12; East Carolina 3.