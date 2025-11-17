Ole Miss Parking & Transportation during Thankgiving Week

Parking Enforcement

Parking zone enforcement will be relaxed. The following guidelines will be in effect from 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday – Wednesday, Nov 24-26:

If you plan to leave your vehicle on campus during the Thanksgiving Holidays, please use the Residential Garage (2nd floor and above) or your existing residential parking zone.

Student residential (also including Overflow), SJB Pavilion Garage, and Commuter (blue/red) permit holders will be allowed to park in any student zone (residential or commuter), Monday – Wednesday.

zone (residential or commuter), Monday – Wednesday. The Pavilion Garage is still reserved for Pavilion Garage permit holders only.

Faculty/staff permit holders will be allowed to park in any student zone in addition to any faculty/staff zone.

Students and faculty/staff may not park in visitor, service vehicle, or reserved spaces. All other campus parking and traffic rules still apply.

Regular parking zone enforcement will return to normal operations starting Monday, Dec. 1 at 7:30 a.m.

OUT Bus Service

The Gold, Bronze, Rebel Red and Rebel Blue lines will not run the week of Thanksgiving.

SOC line will run Monday – Wednesday.

Wednesday bus service will end at 6:00 p.m.

The OUT system will operate on a weekend/holiday schedule on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 27 and 28.

All bus service will resume on Monday, Dec. 1 at 7:00 a.m.

For any questions, please email parking@olemiss.edu or call (662) 915-7235. parking@olemiss.edu