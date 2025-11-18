Lane Kiffin’s possible exit from Ole Miss stuns ESPN’s Dan Wetzel

OXFORD, Miss. — ESPN analyst Dan Wetzel said it would be “unbelievably stunning” if Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin left the Rebels early for another job.

His comments came as rumors continue to link Kiffin to openings across the Southeastern Conference, including possibilities at programs such as Florida and LSU.

Wetzel said he believes the timing would be the biggest surprise.

Ole Miss is in position to contend for the College Football Playoff, and Wetzel said that walking away during a season with high expectations would raise major questions.

“If Lane Kiffin does not sign a deal and says, ‘I’m leaving. I’m going to walk,’ … but he knows that he has to walk out on the best team that he’s ever coached? What the heck are we saying about Lane Kiffin?” Wetzel said.

Kiffin has guided Ole Miss to one of its strongest starts in decades, which Wetzel emphasized while discussing why a departure now would be unusual.

He said the Rebels are viewed by many as a legitimate national title contender, making the idea of leaving even harder to understand.

Wetzel added that stepping away now would create a larger impression across the sport.

“I mean, quitting on a potential Final Four team, national championship team,” he said. “What kind of coach are you that you just say, ‘I have to leave this team where I can compete for a national title,’ to go somewhere else where I might be able to compete for a national title. This would be an unbelievably stunning stepaway.”

Wetzel also questioned what such a move would mean inside Kiffin’s next locker room. “It’d say an enormous amount to many people,” he said.

“How do you even go back to your players the next year at the next place and say to them, ‘We’re all in. Brotherhood. All for one.’ How do you do that? As a coach — are you a coach, or are you chasing money?”

The analyst pointed out that Kiffin has built one of the most stable situations of his career in Oxford.

Ole Miss has invested heavily in facilities and staff, and Kiffin has often noted his comfort level within the program.

Wetzel said those factors make him believe the Rebels are positioned for sustained success.

At the same time, Wetzel acknowledged that high-level coaching jobs do not come open every year.

He said Kiffin might not get another chance to take over a major program with national resources. That makes the decision more complicated and raises the stakes for Kiffin’s career path.

Wetzel said money does not appear to be Kiffin’s primary focus, but noted that offers from other schools could still influence the process.

He said the bigger question is whether Kiffin values the chance to win a title at Ole Miss more than the opportunity to lead a different program with a larger national profile.

He added that if Kiffin were to leave, it could affect recruiting, fan support and the broader reputation of Ole Miss football.

A move during a season filled with promise would bring attention not only to Kiffin but also to the program he leaves behind.

For now, no decision has been announced. Kiffin has continued to prepare his team for the coming games while declining to discuss reports connecting him to other jobs.

Wetzel said the situation will remain a major topic in college football until Kiffin publicly commits one way or the other.

The longer the rumors remain, Wetzel said, the more pressure will build around the Rebels’ season and the future of the program.

Whether Kiffin stays or leaves, the choice will shape how Ole Miss is viewed during one of its strongest stretches in modern history.

Kiffin’s choice could shape Rebels’ long-term direction

Ole Miss leadership has expressed confidence in the direction of the program under Kiffin, though officials have not commented directly on any rumors.

The focus inside the building remains on finishing the season strong by all reports.

Wetzel said that regardless of the final decision, the situation highlights how quickly coaching momentum can shift in today’s college football landscape.

Players have continued to show support for Kiffin, saying their work week has not changed as speculation increased.

Wetzel said stability is often a luxury for teams pushing toward national postseason chances and that losing that stability could change the trajectory of the program.

As the season progresses, Ole Miss remains in the national conversation, and Wetzel believes the team has one of the strongest chances in school history to contend deep into the postseason.

He said the situation adds importance to every decision moving forward, especially as coaching jobs open around the country.