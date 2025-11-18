Rebels in NFL: How former Ole Miss players fared in Week 11

Another Ole Miss rookie in the NFL has suffered a serious injury.

Washington Commanders’ cornerback Trey Amos suffered a broken fibula during last week’s loss to the Detroit Lions. Amos was placed on injured reserve and will likely miss the rest of the season.

Former Ole Miss quarterback still remains in concussion protocol with the New York Giants, but there were plenty of other former Rebels in action in Week 11 of the NFL season. Here’s how they performed:

Rebels in NFL

Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders

Last Week: Was placed on injured reserve.

Season: 32 tackles, 19 solo, 6 PDs

A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles

Last Week: Had seven catches for 49 yards in a 16-9 win against the Lions.

Season: 38 receptions, 457 yards, 3 TDs

Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots

Last Week: Played 12 snaps on offense and six on special teams in a 27-14 win against the Jets.

Season: 1 GS, 11 GP

Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants

Last Week: Did not play (concussion) in 27-20 loss to the Packers.

Season: 109 of 175, 1,175 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs; 51 carries, 251 yards, 4 TDs

Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos

Last Week: Had four catches for 33 yards in a 22-19 win against the Chiefs.

Season: 32 receptions, 360 yards, 1 TD; 1 run, 7 yards

Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers

Last Week: Had one catch for 12 yards in a 35-6 loss to the Jaguars.

Season: 16 receptions, 137 yards, 1 TD

Malik Heath | WR | Green Bay Packers

Last Week: Was inactive for the 27-20 win against the Giants.

Season: 5 receptions, 75 yards

Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: Was inactive for 21-19 loss to the Rams.

Season: 2 GP

Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins

Last Week: Had one tackle and tackle for a loss in a 16-13 win against the Commanders.

Season: 12 tackles, 6 solo, 1 sack, 2 TFL

D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos

Last Week: Had three tackles, a sack and tackle for a loss in a 22-19 win against the Chiefs.

Season: 19 tackles, 12 solo, 2 sacks, 1 TFL

Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears

Last Week: Was inactive in a 19-17 win against the Vikings.

Season: 7 tackles, 3 solo, 1 FF

Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills

Last Week: Had one catch for 23 yards in a 44-32 win against the Buccaneers.

Season: 13 receptions, 178 yards, 1 TD

Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Was inactive for the 33-16 win against the Raiders.

Season: N/A

D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: Had five catches for 49 yards in a 34-12 win against the Bengals.

Season: 29 receptions, 467 yards, 5 TDs

Elijah Moore | WR | Buffalo Bills

Last Week: Was inactive for the 44-32 win against the Buccaneers.

Season: 8 receptions, 115 yards; 5 rushes, 25 yards, 1 TD

JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: Was inactive for the 33-16 loss to the Cowboys.

Season: 2 tackles, 1 solo

Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders

Last Week: Played 67 offensive snaps in a 16-13 loss to the Dolphins.

Season: 10 GS

Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers

Last Week: Recorded one tackle in a 30-27 win against the Falcons.

Season: 10 tackles, 6 solo, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks

Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: Was inactive for the 41-22 win against the Cardinals.

Season: 2 reception, 26 yards

Trey Washington | S | Indianapolis Colts

Last Week: Signed to Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad.

Season: 4 tackles

Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Had one tackle in a 33-16 win against the Raiders.

Season: 17 tackles, 14 solo, 1 sack, 1 FR, 1 PD

Rebels on Injured Reserve

Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders

Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals

AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks

Mike Hilton | CB | Indianapolis Colts

Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals

Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers

Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals

Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens

Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens

Kenny Yeboah | TE | Detroit Lions

Rebels on Practice Squads