Rebels in NFL: How former Ole Miss players fared in Week 11

Another Ole Miss rookie in the NFL has suffered a serious injury.
Washington Commanders’ cornerback Trey Amos suffered a broken fibula during last week’s loss to the Detroit Lions. Amos was placed on injured reserve and will likely miss the rest of the season.
Former Ole Miss quarterback still remains in concussion protocol with the New York Giants, but there were plenty of other former Rebels in action in Week 11 of the NFL season. Here’s how they performed:
Rebels in NFL
Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders
- Last Week: Was placed on injured reserve.
- Season: 32 tackles, 19 solo, 6 PDs
A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles
- Last Week: Had seven catches for 49 yards in a 16-9 win against the Lions.
- Season: 38 receptions, 457 yards, 3 TDs
Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots
- Last Week: Played 12 snaps on offense and six on special teams in a 27-14 win against the Jets.
- Season: 1 GS, 11 GP
Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants
- Last Week: Did not play (concussion) in 27-20 loss to the Packers.
- Season: 109 of 175, 1,175 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs; 51 carries, 251 yards, 4 TDs
Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos
- Last Week: Had four catches for 33 yards in a 22-19 win against the Chiefs.
- Season: 32 receptions, 360 yards, 1 TD; 1 run, 7 yards
Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers
- Last Week: Had one catch for 12 yards in a 35-6 loss to the Jaguars.
- Season: 16 receptions, 137 yards, 1 TD
Malik Heath | WR | Green Bay Packers
- Last Week: Was inactive for the 27-20 win against the Giants.
- Season: 5 receptions, 75 yards
Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks
- Last Week: Was inactive for 21-19 loss to the Rams.
- Season: 2 GP
Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins
- Last Week: Had one tackle and tackle for a loss in a 16-13 win against the Commanders.
- Season: 12 tackles, 6 solo, 1 sack, 2 TFL
D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos
- Last Week: Had three tackles, a sack and tackle for a loss in a 22-19 win against the Chiefs.
- Season: 19 tackles, 12 solo, 2 sacks, 1 TFL
Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears
- Last Week: Was inactive in a 19-17 win against the Vikings.
- Season: 7 tackles, 3 solo, 1 FF
Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills
- Last Week: Had one catch for 23 yards in a 44-32 win against the Buccaneers.
- Season: 13 receptions, 178 yards, 1 TD
Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys
- Last Week: Was inactive for the 33-16 win against the Raiders.
- Season: N/A
D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers
- Last Week: Had five catches for 49 yards in a 34-12 win against the Bengals.
- Season: 29 receptions, 467 yards, 5 TDs
Elijah Moore | WR | Buffalo Bills
- Last Week: Was inactive for the 44-32 win against the Buccaneers.
- Season: 8 receptions, 115 yards; 5 rushes, 25 yards, 1 TD
JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders
- Last Week: Was inactive for the 33-16 loss to the Cowboys.
- Season: 2 tackles, 1 solo
Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders
- Last Week: Played 67 offensive snaps in a 16-13 loss to the Dolphins.
- Season: 10 GS
Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers
- Last Week: Recorded one tackle in a 30-27 win against the Falcons.
- Season: 10 tackles, 6 solo, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks
Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers
- Last Week: Was inactive for the 41-22 win against the Cardinals.
- Season: 2 reception, 26 yards
Trey Washington | S | Indianapolis Colts
- Last Week: Signed to Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad.
- Season: 4 tackles
Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys
- Last Week: Had one tackle in a 33-16 win against the Raiders.
- Season: 17 tackles, 14 solo, 1 sack, 1 FR, 1 PD
Rebels on Injured Reserve
- Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders
- Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals
- AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks
- Mike Hilton | CB | Indianapolis Colts
- Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals
- Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers
- Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals
- Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens
- Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens
- Kenny Yeboah | TE | Detroit Lions
Rebels on Practice Squads
- Ulysses Bentley | RB | Indianapolis Colts
- Nick Broeker | OG | Buffalo Bills
- Chance Campbell | LB | Philadelphia Eagles
- Chris Paul Jr. | LB | Seattle Seahawks
- John Saunders Jr. | S | Miami Dolphins
- Laquon Treadwell | WR | Indianapolis Colts
- Trey Washington | S | Indianapolis Colts
- Juice Wells Jr. | WR | New York Giants