What Lane Kiffin said during weekly SEC teleconference appearance

It’s probably a good thing Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin isn’t holding an in-person press conference this week.

With no game this week and no mandate coaches must have weekly press conferences, even during bye weeks, the next time we’ll see Kiffin answer questions in-person is at next Monday’s press conference.

Unfortunately, Kiffin couldn’t escape the SEC coaches’ weekly teleconference call.

For those unaware, every Wednesday during the season all 16 SEC coaches are made available to the media for 10 minutes each. It’s not a lot of time, but reporters didn’t much time this week since there was only one main topic of discussion.

Several times during the call, Kiffin was asked in one way or another about his coaching future. Whether it was about the LSU job or Florida job or about his family visiting both Baton Rouge and Gainesville last weekend or if he did actually talk to the Governor of Louisiana.

Most of Kiffin’s answer were different variations of, “Like I said, I’ve been saying the same thing for six years, I’m not speaking on other jobs.”

At one point it appears Kiffin became frustrated about consistently being asked about other coaching jobs.

“It doesn’t feel good on this call,” Kiffin said when asked if it’s a good feeling to have three teams chasing after you. “Somehow it’s got spun really negatively. If programs want your coach, it should be looked at as a great thing by your fans….or would you rather be 5-6 or 6-5 and no one wants your coach?”

Taylor’s Reaction

Two things.

First, you can’t have a “look at me” attitude or personality and then get frustrated or mildly agitated (since semantics are now involved) when people look at you when you don’t want them looking.

It’s not bad to have a “look at me” way, in fact its one of the things that makes Kiffin so great and unique. (Go listen to Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby’s press conferences and you’ll understand.)

It’s true that nothing has really changed since last week. Both the LSU and Florida jobs have been open for a while and the noise around Kiffin’s future wasn’t this loud.

What changed is that there’s no game this week (yes, we have to write about something and this was always at the top of the list) and members of Kiffin’s family was spotted making the type of visits you make if you’re looking to move somewhere (houses, schools, etc.).

Secondly, he’s 100 percent right. Fans should want their coach to be coveted by other programs because it means their team is winning.

Would Ole Miss fans rather their team be going into the Egg Bowl looking to get to bowl eligibility or secure a playoff spot?

I don’t think fans are mad that Florida and LSU want Kiffin. Everyone knew if Florida fired Billy Napier a year ago, Kiffin would the top candidate.

What’s upsetting everyone is the open flirtation. Did anyone expect a different reaction an LSU private plane landing in Oxford?

So, let’s not act surprised or frustrated.

Because just like there’s two sides for fans of winning teams, there’s two sides to exploring different coaching opportunities.