Eli Manning weighs in on Lane Kiffin coaching future saga

Everyone has an opinion on the ongoing saga about Lane Kiffin’s coaching future.

Paul Finebaum has said plenty. Stephen A. Smith has yelled about something. Dan Wetzel reminded us what Al Davis said about Kiffin almost 20 years ago. March Schlabach had a detailed story breaking down the factors involved in the decision.

Of course, we’ve published plenty of our own stories and opinions.

Don’t expect any of that stop until a few days after the decision is announced. Instead, expect many more people to weigh in on the situation.

What we haven’t heard was anything from what could be considered the “First Family” of the SEC: the Mannings.

That changed Thursday when Eli Manning spoke with Sports Illustrated on behalf of clothing brand Flag & Anthem (i.e., it was previously scheduled interview to talk about something else and the reporter asked about Kiffin).

“You just kind of hope things are settled so we can go into [the Mississippi State game], know what we’re trying to do, and have a chance to make the college playoffs,” Manning said, according to Sports illustrated. “We have a chance to host a college playoff game at home in Oxford, which would be amazing.”

That’s basically the opinion of many fans and others. People just want to know what’s going to happen. We, as humans, don’t like uncertainty, especially when it involves something we’re passionate about.

“You just hope everything gets settled quickly so everybody can focus and know what we’re working toward and everybody being committed to winning that championship,” Manning said.

As for what Manning said, it’s what you would expect from a high profile individual who was responsible for the Rebels’ season before Kiffin arrived in Oxford.

But he said what everyone is think: we just want to know.