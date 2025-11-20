Ole Miss and its fans enter waiting game with Lane Kiffin’s future

Now we wait.

Wait for what and for how long? Nobody knows, but we’re in the waiting game portion of the Lane Kiffin coaching future drama.

Kiffin has no scheduled media appearances until his normal Monday press conference. Don’t expect Ole Miss AD Keith Carter to say anything, either.

LSU already messed up once sending its private plane to Oxford with zero discretion and it’s not likely to make another mistake.

So we get to wait and speculate. Every sports media personality from Paul Finebaum to Stephen A. Smith to your local media beat reporter has an opinion. Even most fans have their opinions.

One possible scenario

If you think Kiffin will remain in Oxford, then Saturday could be your lucky day.

Again, nobody knows anything for certain. We think, based on reports, that Ole Miss has asked for some clarity from Kiffin by this weekend. Or at the latest by the Egg Bowl next Friday.

The Rebels don’t have a game Saturday, but a contract extension for Kiffin being announced during College Gameday and SEC Nation would overshadow a lot of other games.

That would be true to form for Kiffin. He probably wouldn’t make any media appearances until his Monday press conference, but then again with Kiffin anything is possible.

Ole Miss could announce the contract extension and Kiffin pops up for a quick interview with Rece Davis.

But doesn’t that sound reasonable and realistic?

Taylor’s Take

This writer’s opinion has always been that if Ole Miss goes to the College Football Playoff, Kiffin will stay in Oxford. If the Rebels don’t, then go ahead and start making up a coaching search list (and maybe be pleasantly surprised that Kiffin stays).

Ole Miss is one win away from securing a spot in the playoff and its questionable if a loss to Mississippi State (it’d be an SEC road loss in an emotional rivalry game) would even knock the Rebels out of playoff contention.

It’s hard to fathom a scenario where a coach walks away from a playoff team before the playoffs start. Afterall, just because you’re the coach of LSU or Florida doesn’t guarantee you’ll make the playoffs.

Just ask Brian Kelly and Billy Napier about that.