Misinformation everywhere, answers nowhere as Kiffin watch continues

Just like choosing a new pope, the masses are waiting for the white smoke to emerge from the Manning Center.

The previously reported meeting between Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and athletic director Keith Carter was scheduled to begin at noon.

Almost three hours later we haven’t heard a single report or rumor emerge from the meeting. Everything has been speculation about what no news means and anyone can spin it to align with their opinion or prediction.

That includes people interpreting the news that LSU formally fired Brian Kelly on Friday is a sign that Kiffin is leaving for LSU. However, that’s more likely related to the lawsuit Kelly filed than anything to do with Kiffin.

If you think no news means Kiffin is leaving, it’s an easy argument to make. Friday afternoon/evening is usually when bad news is dumped.

If you think no news means Kiffin is staying, it’s also an easy argument to make. Maybe they’re waiting to make an announcement Saturday morning and dominant the pregame shows.

We don’t know. You don’t know. The only two people we know for sure that do know are Kiffin and Carter.

There’s also lots of misinformation flying around on social media and message boards. So, go ahead and give your refresh button a break.

Go run that errand you were putting off or go finish that task your boss gave to you last-minute on a Friday.

Because while we’re all waiting for the white smoke to emerge, we’re more likely to fell the explosion before we see any smoke.

Whenever the news breaks of what happened in that meeting, it’ll be an explosion. No Ole Miss fan will miss the news and every sports media outlet will have a story up minutes afterwards.

Some may even have two different stories already written, just waiting for any bit of news.

Hopefully, we don’t post the wrong one.