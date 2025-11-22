SEC Roll Call delivers blistering burns to Big Ten fans

As we sit here watching Saturday’s slate of games, it’s fair to guess many Ole Miss fans are distracted by their own team’s news.

It’s also a good guess there’s a group of people doing work for their YouTube channels newest episodes Monday. I’m sure I’m not the only who has already had the thought, “SEC Shorts and SEC Roll Call episodes on Monday are going to be hilarious.”

So, it was a very pleasant surprise when opening up the YouTube app at halftime of the Missouri-Oklahoma game and seeing Matt Mitchell (mastermind of SEC Roll Call) had posted a new video called, “10 Commandments of SEC Football.”

In the episode, Mitchell delivers one of the best arguments for why the SEC is superior to the Big Ten and gave its fans some severe burns. It comes at the end, but the whole video is worth your time.

It’s hilarious and a scathing critique of the whole “Big Ten is better/just as good as the SEC.”

As Mitchell points out, the SEC has won 13 of the last 20 national championships, has the most active NFL players (by more than 100) and has a winning record in games against Power 4 conference teams.

It’s not a myth. It’s a fact. But the best part was at the end.

“But ask yourself this, SEC fans. When was the last time that you went onto a Big Ten-centered YouTube channel and defended the SEC’s honor?”

Message board wars aside, what Mitchell said was true. I probably watch more content on YouTube (Dropout, Outdoor Boys, Kevin Langue Show, and you can pretty much rewatch all of The West Wing through clips) and nothing like SEC Shorts or SEC Roll Call for the Big Ten has ever come across my feed.

Of course, somebody’s probably hard at work on that now.

But I agree with Mitchell, SEC fans won’t care.