SEC Roll Call offers early Egg Bowl prediction

One of the best things about a chaotic, drama-filled Saturday of college football is realizing at the end of the night that on Monday, SEC Shorts and SEC Roll Call post new episodes.

SEC Shorts hit a home run with its episode Monday morning about Texas A&M confronting the final form of “Battered Aggie Syndrome.”

SEC Roll Call’s latest episode that debuted this afternoon is a grand slam home run. Seriously, click play on the video on the below, watch it, and then come back so we can talk about it.

See? A hilarious recap of this weekend’s SEC action, plus some harsh truths delivered comedically, including one that’ll delight fans of the Rebels.

For Ole Miss, the mastermind of SEC Roll Call, Matt Mitchell, delivered what’s already been suggested as a prediction by this writer in next week’s Egg Bowl game.

It is true that anything can happen in the Egg Bowl, but what Mitchell says about Mississippi State’s run defense is absolutely true.

Mississippi State’s defense, while improved from last year in some areas, still struggles mightily to stop rushing attacks by teams other than Alcorn State and Texas.

“Ole Miss can run the ball,” Mitchell says in the video. In case you missed it, Rebels’ running back Kewan Lacy won co-SEC Offensive Player of the Week after running for a career-high 224 yards and three touchdowns against Florida.

And then we get into the belt (which is something I did have to look up to understand) joke before Florida makes its appearance to make jokes about Kiffin possibly leaving Oxford for Gainesville.

However, while the first 90 seconds or so is funny what happens around the 1:40-mark is what makes this week’s SEC Roll Call great.

Because no matter your SEC allegiance, we all love the taste of those Crimson tears.