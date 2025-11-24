Ole Miss flips Arkansas CB commit amidst coaching drama

OXFORD, Miss. — The Ole Miss Rebels have turned it up a notch on the recruiting trail recently, coming away with a commitment from 3-star cornerback Victor Lincoln Jr. from Texas.

Lincoln decommitted from the Arkansas Razorbacks Monday morning, which is a move that reinforces Ole Miss’s defensive recruiting push and serves as a sharp contrast to Arkansas’ uncertain future.

The 6-foot, 160 pound cornerback from Lancaster, Texas initially committed to Arkansas in June with offers from schools such as Oklahoma State, SMU, Kansas State and Baylor.

But the Razorbacks’ midseason coaching change triggered a wave of departures with Lincoln reopening his recruitment ahead of the early national signing period.

What does this mean for Ole Miss?

Lincoln ranks among the Top 100 prospects in Texas and is rated No. 65 at his position nationally by 247sports. With Ole Miss, operating in the defensive driven SEC, the Rebels add a young athlete from a talented region that bolsters its long-term unit design by coordinator Pete Golding.

With Lincoln onboard, Ole Miss’s class now stands at 20 commitments and is ranked within the top 20 nationally even with such uncertainty surrounding sixth-year coach Lane Kiffin’s future.

The Rebels offer some stability, opportunity and immediate upside on defense compared to Arkansas’ current situation, which can be a concern for any high schooler making a decision moving forward.

For Ole Miss, its surge in recruiting signals program health amid the shifted landscape of coaching changes, transfer portal dynamics and NIL competition. A promising class like this one with depth equals greater flexibility with roster turnover skyrocketing each offseason.

As an athlete, Lincoln possesses track speed recording times of 10.93 seconds in the 100 meter dash and a 22.47 seconds in the 200 meter as a sophomore, while competing on Lancaster’s 4×100, 4×200, and 4×400 relay teams.

Ole Miss 2026 Commits

4-star RB Damarius Yates

4-star LB Ja’Michael Garrett

4-star TE JC Anderson

4-star DE Landon Barnes

4-star DL Emanuel Tucker

4-star DB Craig Tutt

4-star WR Corey Barber

4-star DB Dorian Barney

4-star LB Anthony Davis

3-star CB Victor Lincoln, Jr.

3-star DB Nascar McCoy

3-star RB Ja’Michael Jones

3-star WR Jameson Powell

3-sar DL Jayden Curtis

3-star DB Iverson McCoy

3-star DL Carmelow Reed

3-star ATH Jett Goldsberry

3-star OL Ryan Miret

3-star QB Reese Wise

3-star DB Braylen Williams