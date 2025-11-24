SEC Roll Call takes its turn at Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin

Mondays are the worst day of the week.

In fact, there’s data to support that most Americans find Mondays to be their least favorite day of the week.

But Mondays are made a little bit better during college football season because that’s when a new episode of SEC Roll Call debuts.

Ole Miss fans need not worry so much about this as much as an entire SEC Shorts episode dedicated to the drama around Lane Kiffin’s coaching future. That’s because the creator of SEC Roll Call, Matt Mitchell, spreads the jokes around to all 16 SEC teams.

Some get more jokes at their expense than others but even Arkansas fans understand why.

The Rebels didn’t avoid the jokes about Kiffin and the perceived notion Kiffin is leaving Ole Miss or LSU, but it wasn’t the main joke.

See, that wasn’t so bad and not even this writer was expecting the Texas A&M bit at the end. So, it’s a great episode.

It does portray this upcoming weekend in an interesting way, in that Ole Miss fans have two games to worry about: a game against an extremely motivated archrival and a game of Bachelor: Lane Kiffin Edition.

And that show is known to have a plot twist at the end.