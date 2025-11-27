Updated weather forecast, odds for 122nd Egg Bowl

In less than 24 hours, No. 7 Ole Miss and Mississippi State meet for 122nd time in the Battle of the Golden Egg.

But there’s a lot more at stake than a Golden Egg for both the Rebels and Bulldogs. And both sides know it.

“Coach (Jeff) Lebby has them in position to reach bowl eligibility, and of course there’s a lot at stake for us,” Kiffin said earlier this week. “But I’ve always said in rivalries, the records don’t matter. You see it every year — games go differently than the spreads or predictions say. Rivalry games stand on their own.”

From the drama around Kiffin’s coaching future to the Bulldogs trying to become bowl-eligible, there aren’t many other Egg Bowls with more on the line for both sides.

“We have the opportunity to hit two huge goals for us as a program in year two which is exciting for us,” Lebby said. “Our guys understand what’s at stake, and it is about us maximizing every day from a preparation standpoint to give ourselves a chance to be able to go 1-0 on Friday morning in a huge game with a great atmosphere and a lot at stake.”

The Egg Bowl is always entertaining and anything can happen. It’s why this writer can’t wait and neither can you. Fortunately, time passes by pretty quick in turkey-induced comas.

Updated Weather Forecast

No changes from yesterday’s weather forecast. From the National Weather Service, “Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph.”

How to Watch: No. 6 Ole Miss at Mississippi State

Who: No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels (10-1, 6-1 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-5, 1-5 SEC)

When: 11 a.m., Friday

Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.

TV: ABC

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 68-46-6

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 26, Mississippi State 14

Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to Missouri, 49-27

Last time out, Rebels: def. Florida, 34-24

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: -7.5 (-102)

Mississippi State: +7.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: -290

Mississippi State: +235

Total

Over: 62.5 (-110)

Under: 62.5 (-110)

