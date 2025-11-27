spot_img
Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss after the offense scored against The Citadel
Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss after the offense scored against The Citadel in a game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. | Ole Miss Athletics

What EA College Football 26 predicts will happen in the Egg Bowl

BY Taylor Hodges

The Battle for the Golden Egg has gone to overtime just once and it didn’t end well for Ole Miss.

That overtime game was in 2013 and Mississippi State won 17-10 after Dak Prescott came into the game in the fourth quarter to rally the Bulldogs to the win.

Like this year, Mississippi State needed a win to reach bowl eligibility and the Bulldogs reached it. Will that happen again this season?

If what happens in the latest EA College Football 26 simulation is any indication, then yes it will. Check out the video below to see how a possible overtime game could play out Friday morning in the 122nd Egg Bowl.

