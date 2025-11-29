How a chance at playing in SEC title game impacts today’s timeline

You know it’s going to be crazy day when ESPN reporters wait outside of a hot yoga class to talk with Lane Kiffin.

That’s where ESPN’s Marty Smith caught up with No. 7 Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin on Saturday.

“Lane told me ‘I’m going to 8 a.m. yoga, its non-negotiable,” Smith reported during an appearance on College Gameday. “After yoga, he’s coming to the facility with his staff to start game planning for the Georgia Bulldogs in case Alabama loses tonight and the Rebels suddenly find themselves in Atlanta next weekend with the opportunity to play for a conference championship.”

Two things had to happen in order for Ole Miss to got to the SEC Championship game for the first time in program history. The first was No. 3 Texas A&M losing to the Longhorns, which happened. The second is Auburn beating Alabama.

Iron Bowl’s impact on timeline

The Iron Bowl is scheduled to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. It may delay the announcement, but it won’t delay a meeting between Kiffin and Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter for Saturday afternoon.

“Does that thereby delay the meeting with Keith Carter, the athletics director here and the opportunity to determine where (Kiffin) future will be? Kiffin told me that meeting is this afternoon, but there’s much he wants to do before then,” Smith reported.

Smith added those things included talking with Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll and former Alabama coach Nick Saban (currently sitting on the College Gameday live set).

The rest of Smith’s report included information most already knew.

“Kiffin reiterated to me this morning this is not about money,” Smith said. “In fact, he told me the only monetary decisions that have been had are about the player roster. How much are you going to allot for my players in order to accrue the best talent at this University.”

LSU is reportedly offering Kiffin $25 million to build a roster and, also reportedly, Ole Miss is willing to match whatever Kiffin is offered.

Taylor’s Take

Ole Miss playing in the SEC title game suddenly got a whole lot more real and it definitely complicates today’s timeline.

If Texas A&M doesn’t pull an Aggie on Friday night, then this is a moot point. We could very well be in for an announcement similar to the one last Friday.

As a reminder, last Friday was when a widely reported meeting between Kiffin and Carter was scheduled for. A few hours after the meeting’s scheduled start time, Carter released a statement saying everyone’s focus is on the Egg Bowl and announcement is expected Saturday.

That would be today. I wouldn’t be too surprised if today’s announcement is that a decision will be announced Sunday when we know if Alabama won or lost the Iron Bowl.