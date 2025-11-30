Finale of Lane Kiffin-led soap opera coming to a close Sunday morning

The series finale of the Lane Kiffin soap opera is coming to an end Sunday.

According to multiple reports from national media and local media, Kiffin is holding a team meeting at 9 a.m. Sunday morning. That meeting will be followed by an announcement about Kiffin’s future.

Furthermore, ESPN is reporting “that the expectation is LSU will hire Kiffin away from Ole Miss on Sunday. A source cautioned that the deal was not signed as of late Saturday night, but added that it ‘would be a shock’ if he didn’t sign the deal.”

At this point, all signs are pointing towards Kiffin leaving Ole Miss for LSU.

The only question left to be answered at this point is will Kiffin be the head coach when Ole Miss plays its College Football Playoff game.

With No. 10 Alabama beating Auburn on Saturday, the Rebels were eliminated from playing in the SEC Championship game against Georgia.

Taylor’s Take

It’s starting to feel like this is a situation of Kiffin wanting to have his cake and eat it too.

If I’m reading the tea leaves correctly, this whole situation is playing out like this:

Kiffin wanted to leave Ole Miss for LSU back when the Rebels were in “win four games and you’re in the playoff” mode.

Then Ole Miss won those four games and became a lock for a spot in the playoffs. Like any normal human, Kiffin wanted to be a part of that playoff runs whether it’s one game or two or four.

But then Ole Miss told Kiffin if he takes the LSU job, he won’t be allowed to be the coach in the playoffs.

Kiffin tried to negotiate a scenario for him to remain coach of Ole Miss through the playoffs, while having it publicly known he’s going to be LSU’s next coach. Those negotiations likely (have no way of knowing for sure, but considering the situation and parties involved) included threats of taking coaches away from the playoff run and trying to bring as many Ole Miss to LSU via the transfer porta.

A possible compromise of letting Kiffin coach in the SEC title game, but not the playoffs evaporated when Alabama won the Iron Bowl.

That result triggered whatever is about to happen when Ole Miss players arrive at the Manning Center for a 9 a.m. meeting Sunday.

Buckle up, folks. The public relations battle for this is going to be epic.