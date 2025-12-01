SEC Shorts portrays crazy, busy Sunday for SEC teams

As the events of Sunday unfolded and nearly every open SEC job was filled within the span of a couple of hours, one thought was in the back of our heads.

SEC Shorts and SEC Roll Call episodes Monday are going to be epic.

First up is SEC Shorts and it lived up to what we wanted.

“This is going to be one of the craziest days in SEC football history,” is the opening line and absolutely true.

Sunday was a crazy day. It started with what we knew was coming, Lane Kiffin’s decision to leave Ole Miss for LSU. We knew it’d be messy and it exceeded those expectations.

But then Arkansas, Florida and Auburn all hired new coaches with the announcements coming within an hour of one another.

Then Kiffin’s exit from Oxford got even more messier when reports came out he gave his assistant coaches an ultimatum to leave now or not at all.

But once the decision was finalized with Kiffin leaving, Ole Miss announced it hired defensive coordinator Pete Golding as its next head coach.

Finally, the dust had settled until Kentucky sent Mark Stoops packing with a nearly $40 million buyout.

SEC Shorts makes fun of it all.

Kiffin and Ole Miss are the main characters in this week’s episode and the crew of SEC Shorts didn’t pull any of its punches.

And nobody was safe, but Ole Miss fans will find joy in this week’s episode.