How much did Lane Kiffin’s exit impact Ole Miss’s CFP ranking?

One of the biggest questions surrounding the fallout of Lane Kiffin’s decision to leave Ole Miss for LSU has been answered.

The Rebels are almost guaranteed to host a playoff game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium after the College Football Playoff selection committee ranked Ole Miss No. 6 overall in the latest playoff rankings.

The main takeaway is that Ole Miss wasn’t penalized because of Kiffin’s decision to leave and become LSU’s next head coach. A big reason for that is the decision to promote Pete Golding to head coach, retaining most of the defensive assistant coaches and key offensive assistant coaches.

There hadn’t been an official announcement about which coaches were following Kiffin to Baton Rouge.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Ole Miss provided some clarity about the coaching situation via a social media post.

Charlie Weis Jr. will remain as offensive coordinator through the playoffs, but is expected to join Kiffin at LSU after the Rebels’ season ends.

Also announced were Joe Judge (QB), Kevin Smith (RB), John Garrison (OL), Bryan Brown (co-DC, secondary), Randall Joyner (DL), Wes Neighbors III (Safeties) and Jake Schoonover (Special Teams Coordinator).

Also, Kiffin issued a statement specifically about Weis staying with Ole Miss through the playoffs.

“With the playoff committee releasing updated rankings tonight, I wanted it to be known that after conversations with LSU, we are allowing Charlie to return to Ole Miss to coach the team during the playoffs,” Kiffin’s statement read. “I’ve already made the committee aware of this and I’m hopeful this decision will allow Ole Miss to receive the highest ranking possible because these great players are very deserving of that. I’m excited that Charlie will be back to help coach the greatest team in the history of Ole Miss.”

College Football Playoff Rankings