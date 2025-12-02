Rebels in NFL: How former Ole Miss players fared in Week 13

Former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart made his return Monday night after missing two games in concussion protocol.
He wasted little time in letting everyone know he’s healthy with a run in the first quarter that ended with him taking a big hit from New England’s Christian Ellis. Dart went flying into the Patriots’ bench area, resulting in a small scuffle between the two teams.
Afterwards, Dart said he won’t be changing his play style.
“Look, like, I understand the question, but this is football,” Dart said following the 33-15 loss, via the team’s official transcript. “Like, I’m going to get hit if I’m in the pocket or outside the pocket. I feel like I played this way my whole entire life. It shouldn’t be any shocker to anybody if you followed along with my career. We’re not playing soccer out here. You’re going to get hit. Things happen. It’s just part of the game.”
Here’s how all of the former Ole Miss players performed in Week 13 of the NFL season:
A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles
- Last Week: Had 10 catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-15 loss to the Bears.
- Season: 56 receptions, 699 yards, 6 TDs
Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots
- Last Week: Started and played on all 65 offensive snaps in a 33-15 win against the Giants.
- Season: 3 GS, 13 GP
Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants
- Last Week: Completed 17 of 24 passes for 139 yards and one touchdown while also rushing for 20 yards on four carries in a 33-15 loss to the Patriots.
- Season: 145 of 228, 1,556 yards, 11 TDs, 3 INTs; 61 carries, 337 yards, 7 TDs
Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos
- Last Week: Had a team-high six catches for 79 yards in a 27-26 OT win against the Commanders.
- Season: 38 receptions, 339 yards, 1 TD; 1 run, 7 yards
Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers
- Last Week: Had three catches for 30 yards in a 31-14 win against the Raiders.
- Season: 19 receptions, 167 yards, 1 TD
Malik Heath | WR | Green Bay Packers
- Last Week: Played 11 offensive snaps and was targeted once in a 31-24 win against the Lions.
- Season: 5 receptions, 75 yards
Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks
- Last Week: Was inactive for a 26-0 win against the Vikings.
- Season: 2 GP
Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins
- Last Week: Had one tackle in a 21-17 win against the Saints.
- Season: 13 tackles, 6 solo, 1 sack, 2 TFL
D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos
- Last Week: Had two tackles, one solo, in a 27-26 OT win against the Commanders.
- Season: 21 tackles, 13 solo, 2 sacks, 1 TFL
Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears
- Last Week: Played 11 snaps on special teams and had one tackle in a 24-15 win against the Eagles.
- Season: 7 tackles, 4 solo, 1 FF
Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills
- Last Week: Had three catches for 28 yards in a 26-7 win against the Steelers.
- Season: 19 receptions, 223 yards, 1 TD
D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers
- Last Week: Had three catches for 32 yards in a 26-7 loss to the Bills.
- Season: 34 receptions, 511 yards, 6 TDs
Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys
- Last Week: Was inactive in the 31-28 win against the Chiefs.
- Season: 1 GP
Elijah Moore | WR | Buffalo Bills
- Last Week: Did not play in the 26-7 win against the Steelers.
- Season: 9 receptions, 112 yards; 5 rushes, 25 yards, 1 TD
JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders
- Last Week: Had one tackle in a 31-14 loss to the Chargers
- Season: 5 tackles, 2 solo, 1 TFL
Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders
- Last Week: Played all 90 offensive snaps in a 27-26 OT loss to the Broncos.
- Season: 11 GS
Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers
- Last Week: Recorded one tackle in a 31-28 win against the Rams.
- Season: 14 tackles, 8 solo, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks
Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers
- Last Week: Was inactive for the 26-8 win against the Browns.
- Season: 2 receptions, 26 yards
Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys
- Last Week: Played 19 defensive snaps and nine special teams snaps in a 31-28 win against the Chiefs.
- Season: 18 tackles, 15 solo, 1 sack, 1 FR, 1 PD
Rebels on Injured Reserve
- Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders
- Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals
- AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks
- Mike Hilton | CB | Indianapolis Colts
- Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals
- Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers
- Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals
- Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens
- Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens
- Kenny Yeboah | TE | Detroit Lions
Rebels on Practice Squads
- Ulysses Bentley | RB | Indianapolis Colts
- Nick Broeker | OG | Buffalo Bills
- Chance Campbell | LB | Philadelphia Eagles
- Chris Paul Jr. | LB | Seattle Seahawks
- John Saunders Jr. | S | Miami Dolphins
- Laquon Treadwell | WR | Indianapolis Colts
- Trey Washington | S | Indianapolis Colts
- Juice Wells Jr. | WR | New York Giants