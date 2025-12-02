Rebels in NFL: How former Ole Miss players fared in Week 13

Former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart made his return Monday night after missing two games in concussion protocol.

He wasted little time in letting everyone know he’s healthy with a run in the first quarter that ended with him taking a big hit from New England’s Christian Ellis. Dart went flying into the Patriots’ bench area, resulting in a small scuffle between the two teams.

Afterwards, Dart said he won’t be changing his play style.

“Look, like, I understand the question, but this is football,” Dart said following the 33-15 loss, via the team’s official transcript. “Like, I’m going to get hit if I’m in the pocket or outside the pocket. I feel like I played this way my whole entire life. It shouldn’t be any shocker to anybody if you followed along with my career. We’re not playing soccer out here. You’re going to get hit. Things happen. It’s just part of the game.”

Here’s how all of the former Ole Miss players performed in Week 13 of the NFL season:

A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles

Last Week: Had 10 catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-15 loss to the Bears.

Season: 56 receptions, 699 yards, 6 TDs

Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots

Last Week: Started and played on all 65 offensive snaps in a 33-15 win against the Giants.

Season: 3 GS, 13 GP

Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants

Last Week: Completed 17 of 24 passes for 139 yards and one touchdown while also rushing for 20 yards on four carries in a 33-15 loss to the Patriots.

Season: 145 of 228, 1,556 yards, 11 TDs, 3 INTs; 61 carries, 337 yards, 7 TDs

Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos

Last Week: Had a team-high six catches for 79 yards in a 27-26 OT win against the Commanders.

Season: 38 receptions, 339 yards, 1 TD; 1 run, 7 yards

Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers

Last Week: Had three catches for 30 yards in a 31-14 win against the Raiders.

Season: 19 receptions, 167 yards, 1 TD

Malik Heath | WR | Green Bay Packers

Last Week: Played 11 offensive snaps and was targeted once in a 31-24 win against the Lions.

Season: 5 receptions, 75 yards

Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: Was inactive for a 26-0 win against the Vikings.

Season: 2 GP

Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins

Last Week: Had one tackle in a 21-17 win against the Saints.

Season: 13 tackles, 6 solo, 1 sack, 2 TFL

D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos

Last Week: Had two tackles, one solo, in a 27-26 OT win against the Commanders.

Season: 21 tackles, 13 solo, 2 sacks, 1 TFL

Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears

Last Week: Played 11 snaps on special teams and had one tackle in a 24-15 win against the Eagles.

Season: 7 tackles, 4 solo, 1 FF

Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills

Last Week: Had three catches for 28 yards in a 26-7 win against the Steelers.

Season: 19 receptions, 223 yards, 1 TD

D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: Had three catches for 32 yards in a 26-7 loss to the Bills.

Season: 34 receptions, 511 yards, 6 TDs

Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Was inactive in the 31-28 win against the Chiefs.

Season: 1 GP

Elijah Moore | WR | Buffalo Bills

Last Week: Did not play in the 26-7 win against the Steelers.

Season: 9 receptions, 112 yards; 5 rushes, 25 yards, 1 TD

JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: Had one tackle in a 31-14 loss to the Chargers

Season: 5 tackles, 2 solo, 1 TFL

Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders

Last Week: Played all 90 offensive snaps in a 27-26 OT loss to the Broncos.

Season: 11 GS

Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers

Last Week: Recorded one tackle in a 31-28 win against the Rams.

Season: 14 tackles, 8 solo, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks

Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: Was inactive for the 26-8 win against the Browns.

Season: 2 receptions, 26 yards

Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Played 19 defensive snaps and nine special teams snaps in a 31-28 win against the Chiefs.

Season: 18 tackles, 15 solo, 1 sack, 1 FR, 1 PD

Rebels on Injured Reserve

Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders

Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals

AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks

Mike Hilton | CB | Indianapolis Colts

Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals

Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers

Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals

Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens

Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens

Kenny Yeboah | TE | Detroit Lions

Rebels on Practice Squads