Rebels in NFL: When former Ole Miss players suit up in Week 14

After a busy Thanksgiving week of NFL games that saw 18 former Rebels suit up in NFL games, this week will be more calm.
Up to 15 Ole Miss alumni could be in action this weekend, pending who is listed as inactive on game day. The action starts Thursday night with the Cowboys and Lions on Prime Video.
Here’s a full schedule of when ex-Rebels will be in action this weekend:
Thursday
Dallas Cowboys (6-5-1) at Detroit Lions (7-5) | 7:15 p.m. | Prime Video
Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys
- Last Week: Was inactive in the 31-28 win against the Chiefs.
- Season: 1 GP
Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys
- Last Week: Played 19 defensive snaps and nine special teams snaps in a 31-28 win against the Chiefs.
- Season: 18 tackles, 15 solo, 1 sack, 1 FR, 1 PD
Sunday
Seattle Seahawks (9-3) at Atlanta Falcons (4-8) | Noon | FOX
Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks
- Last Week: Was inactive for a 26-0 win against the Vikings.
- Season: 2 GP
Cincinnati Bengals (4-8) at Buffalo Bills (8-4) | Noon | FOX
Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills
- Last Week: Had three catches for 28 yards in a 26-7 win against the Steelers.
- Season: 19 receptions, 223 yards, 1 TD
Elijah Moore | WR | Buffalo Bills
- Last Week: Did not play in the 26-7 win against the Steelers.
- Season: 9 receptions, 112 yards; 5 rushes, 25 yards, 1 TD
Washington Commanders(3-9) at Minnesota Vikings (4-8) | Noon | FOX
Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders
- Last Week: Played all 90 offensive snaps in a 27-26 OT loss to the Broncos.
- Season: 11 GS
Miami Dolphins (5-7) at New York Jets (3-9) | Noon | CBS
Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins
- Last Week: Had one tackle in a 21-17 win against the Saints.
- Season: 13 tackles, 6 solo, 1 sack, 2 TFL
Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6) at Baltimore Ravens (6-6) | Noon | CBS
D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers
- Last Week: Had three catches for 32 yards in a 26-7 loss to the Bills.
- Season: 34 receptions, 511 yards, 6 TDs
Denver Broncos (10-2) at Las Vegas Raiders (2-10) | 3:05 p.m. | CBS
Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos
- Last Week: Had a team-high six catches for 79 yards in a 27-26 OT win against the Commanders.
- Season: 38 receptions, 339 yards, 1 TD; 1 run, 7 yards
D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos
- Last Week: Had two tackles, one solo, in a 27-26 OT win against the Commanders.
- Season: 21 tackles, 13 solo, 2 sacks, 1 TFL
JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders
- Last Week: Had one tackle in a 31-14 loss to the Chargers
- Season: 5 tackles, 2 solo, 1 TFL
Chicago Bears (9-3) at Green Bay Packers (8-3-1) | 3:25 p.m. | FOX
Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears
- Last Week: Played 11 snaps on special teams and had one tackle in a 24-15 win against the Eagles.
- Season: 7 tackles, 4 solo, 1 FF
Malik Heath | WR | Green Bay Packers
- Last Week: Played 11 offensive snaps and was targeted once in a 31-24 win against the Lions.
- Season: 5 receptions, 75 yards
Monday
Philadelphia Eagles (8-4) at Los Angeles Chargers (8-4) | 7:15 p.m. | ABC/ESPN
A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles
- Last Week: Had 10 catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-15 loss to the Bears.
- Season: 56 receptions, 699 yards, 6 TDs
Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers
- Last Week: Had three catches for 30 yards in a 31-14 win against the Raiders.
- Season: 19 receptions, 167 yards, 1 TD
Bye Weeks
New England Patriots (11-2)
Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots
- Last Week: Started and played on all 65 offensive snaps in a 33-15 win against the Giants.
- Season: 3 GS, 13 GP
New York Giants (2-11)
Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants
- Last Week: Completed 17 of 24 passes for 139 yards and one touchdown while also rushing for 20 yards on four carries in a 33-15 loss to the Patriots.
- Season: 145 of 228, 1,556 yards, 11 TDs, 3 INTs; 61 carries, 337 yards, 7 TDs
San Francisco 49ers (9-4)
Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers
- Last Week: Was inactive for the 26-8 win against the Browns.
- Season: 2 receptions, 26 yards
Carolina Panthers (7-6)
Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers
- Last Week: Recorded one tackle in a 31-28 win against the Rams.
- Season: 14 tackles, 8 solo, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks
Rebels on Injured Reserve
- Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders
- Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals
- AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks
- Mike Hilton | CB | Indianapolis Colts
- Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals
- Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers
- Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals
- Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens
- Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens
- Kenny Yeboah | TE | Detroit Lions
Rebels on Practice Squads
- Ulysses Bentley | RB | Indianapolis Colts
- Nick Broeker | OG | Buffalo Bills
- Chance Campbell | LB | Philadelphia Eagles
- Royce Newman | OL | Chicago Bears
- Chris Paul Jr. | LB | Seattle Seahawks
- Caden Prieskorn | TE | Cleveland Browns
- Otis Reese IV | LB | New England Patriots
- Mark Robinson | LB | Pittsburgh Steelers
- John Saunders Jr. | S | New England Patriots
- Trey Washington | S | Indianapolis Colts