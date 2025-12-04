Rebels in NFL: When former Ole Miss players suit up in Week 14

After a busy Thanksgiving week of NFL games that saw 18 former Rebels suit up in NFL games, this week will be more calm.

Up to 15 Ole Miss alumni could be in action this weekend, pending who is listed as inactive on game day. The action starts Thursday night with the Cowboys and Lions on Prime Video.

Here’s a full schedule of when ex-Rebels will be in action this weekend:

Thursday

Dallas Cowboys (6-5-1) at Detroit Lions (7-5) | 7:15 p.m. | Prime Video

Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Was inactive in the 31-28 win against the Chiefs.

Season: 1 GP

Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Played 19 defensive snaps and nine special teams snaps in a 31-28 win against the Chiefs.

Season: 18 tackles, 15 solo, 1 sack, 1 FR, 1 PD

Sunday

Seattle Seahawks (9-3) at Atlanta Falcons (4-8) | Noon | FOX

Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: Was inactive for a 26-0 win against the Vikings.

Season: 2 GP

Cincinnati Bengals (4-8) at Buffalo Bills (8-4) | Noon | FOX

Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills

Last Week: Had three catches for 28 yards in a 26-7 win against the Steelers.

Season: 19 receptions, 223 yards, 1 TD

Elijah Moore | WR | Buffalo Bills

Last Week: Did not play in the 26-7 win against the Steelers.

Season: 9 receptions, 112 yards; 5 rushes, 25 yards, 1 TD

Washington Commanders(3-9) at Minnesota Vikings (4-8) | Noon | FOX

Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders

Last Week: Played all 90 offensive snaps in a 27-26 OT loss to the Broncos.

Season: 11 GS

Miami Dolphins (5-7) at New York Jets (3-9) | Noon | CBS

Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins

Last Week: Had one tackle in a 21-17 win against the Saints.

Season: 13 tackles, 6 solo, 1 sack, 2 TFL

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6) at Baltimore Ravens (6-6) | Noon | CBS

D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: Had three catches for 32 yards in a 26-7 loss to the Bills.

Season: 34 receptions, 511 yards, 6 TDs

Denver Broncos (10-2) at Las Vegas Raiders (2-10) | 3:05 p.m. | CBS

Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos

Last Week: Had a team-high six catches for 79 yards in a 27-26 OT win against the Commanders.

Season: 38 receptions, 339 yards, 1 TD; 1 run, 7 yards

D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos

Last Week: Had two tackles, one solo, in a 27-26 OT win against the Commanders.

Season: 21 tackles, 13 solo, 2 sacks, 1 TFL

JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: Had one tackle in a 31-14 loss to the Chargers

Season: 5 tackles, 2 solo, 1 TFL

Chicago Bears (9-3) at Green Bay Packers (8-3-1) | 3:25 p.m. | FOX

Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears

Last Week: Played 11 snaps on special teams and had one tackle in a 24-15 win against the Eagles.

Season: 7 tackles, 4 solo, 1 FF

Malik Heath | WR | Green Bay Packers

Last Week: Played 11 offensive snaps and was targeted once in a 31-24 win against the Lions.

Season: 5 receptions, 75 yards

Monday

Philadelphia Eagles (8-4) at Los Angeles Chargers (8-4) | 7:15 p.m. | ABC/ESPN

A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles

Last Week: Had 10 catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-15 loss to the Bears.

Season: 56 receptions, 699 yards, 6 TDs

Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers

Last Week: Had three catches for 30 yards in a 31-14 win against the Raiders.

Season: 19 receptions, 167 yards, 1 TD

Bye Weeks

New England Patriots (11-2)

Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots

Last Week: Started and played on all 65 offensive snaps in a 33-15 win against the Giants.

Season: 3 GS, 13 GP

New York Giants (2-11)

Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants

Last Week: Completed 17 of 24 passes for 139 yards and one touchdown while also rushing for 20 yards on four carries in a 33-15 loss to the Patriots.

Season: 145 of 228, 1,556 yards, 11 TDs, 3 INTs; 61 carries, 337 yards, 7 TDs

San Francisco 49ers (9-4)

Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: Was inactive for the 26-8 win against the Browns.

Season: 2 receptions, 26 yards

Carolina Panthers (7-6)

Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers

Last Week: Recorded one tackle in a 31-28 win against the Rams.

Season: 14 tackles, 8 solo, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks

Rebels on Injured Reserve

Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders

Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals

AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks

Mike Hilton | CB | Indianapolis Colts

Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals

Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers

Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals

Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens

Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens

Kenny Yeboah | TE | Detroit Lions

Rebels on Practice Squads