Weekend watch: An Ole Miss fan’s guide to championship weekend

No. 6 Ole Miss fans can sit back and relax this weekend.

With this weekend being conference championship weekend, the Rebels’ don’t have to worry about a game impacting its playoff standings.

They also don’t have to spend the weekend hitting refresh for the latest Lane Kiffin updates, which is also a welcome relief to us writers.

Friday will feature four conference championship games, including two with major College Football Playoff implications.

Saturday will feature the Power 4 conference titles games, plus the MAC’s. A lot of impact will be felt in the CFP rankings because of this day.

Here’s the weekend schedule with a few notes along the way.

Friday

Sun Belt: Troy at No. 25 James Madison, 6 p.m., ESPN

Note: If James Madison wins, it could be in the CFP. The winner of the American conference title game will get the Group of 5 automatic berth. But if Duke wins the ACC title game, that could open the door for James Madison to get in with an at-large bid.

CUSA: Kennesaw State at Jacksonville State, 6 p.m., CBSSN

American: No. 24 North Texas at No. 20 Tulane, 7 p.m., ABC

Note: Winner of this game advances to the CFP. The loser gets to start his new job earlier than anticipated. Both North Texas coach Eric Morris (Oklahoma State) and John Sumrall (Florida) have accepted new jobs.

Mountain West: UNLV at Boise State, 7 p.m., FOX

Saturday

Big 12: No. 11 BYU vs. No. 4 Texas Tech, 11 a.m., ABC

Note: Fans of chaos or those wanting to see the selection committee put in an awkward position should root for BYU. Because of where the Cougars are ranked, and who they’re ranked behind, a team like Notre Dame or Alabama could get bumped out of the playoff. If Texas Tech wins, the Big 12 likely gets just one team into the field.

MAC: Miami (OH) at Western Michigan, 11 a.m., ESPN

SEC: No. 3 Georgia at No. 9 Alabama, 3 p.m., ABC

Note: Chaos doesn’t come from an Alabama win. No, chaos comes from a Georgia win because that’d give the Crimson Tide three losses. Would Alabama get punished for losing an extra game? (Probably.)

Big Ten: No. 2 Indiana at No. 2 Ohio State, 7 p.m., FOX

Note: Will anybody be surprised if this is an Ohio State blowout? No? That’s what you’re expecting too? Great we can move on.

ACC: Duke at No. 17 Virginia, 7 p.m., ABC