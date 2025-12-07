Ole Miss ranked No. 6 in final CFP rankings, will host Tulane

It is officially official. Ole Miss is hosting a College Football Playoff game.

The final CFP rankings were unveiled Sunday morning with the Rebels ranked No. 6 overall. They’ll host No. 11 seed Tulane.

UPDATE: Ole Miss and Tulane’s playoff game will be on December 20. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on TNT/HBO Max.

For all of the drama and turmoil around Ole Miss the last month and a half, it must feel good to the players and remaining coaches to be in this spot.

There could’ve been some more drama if the selection committee decided to give Ole Miss bonus points for having two wins against playoff teams.

The Rebels beat Tulane 45-10 back in September and Oklahoma 34-26 in Norman. Until today, only one of those teams was looked at as a playoff team (the Sooners) and the other wasn’t.

Oregon-Ole Miss comparison

Juxtaposed to No. 5 Oregon (11-1), who leaped over Ole Miss three weeks after a win against then-No. 15 USC, Ole Miss has the better wins.

The Ducks’ best wins are against USC (9-3) and then-No. 20 Iowa. They also have a road win against then-No. 3 Penn State, which has lost a lot of its luster.

Ole Miss has its win against No. 8 Oklahoma and Tulane. The Rebels also have a win against then-No. 4 LSU, but like the Ducks’ win against Penn State, doesn’t look as good now.

Both teams also have losses to playoff teams that received a first round bye (Georgia and Indiana).

What likely was the determining factor was Oregon has a better Strength of Record (4) and Strength of Schedule (17) than Ole Miss (6 and 41, respectively).

CFP Shocker

A playoff rankings reveal isn’t complete without a little bit of drama and the selection committee provided it.

After having Notre Dame ranked ahead of Miami in every previous playoff ranking, the Hurricanes moved ahead of the Irish in Sunday’s final rankings.

That knocks Notre Dame out of the playoff and Miami is in as the No. 10 seed. Apparently, the committee finally decided to consider Miami’s head-to-head win against Notre Dame earlier in the season.

But if that’s the case, why has Notre Dame been ranked ahead of Miami in every CFP ranking? The committee will have some explaining to do.

College Football Playoff Final Rankings

