SEC Roll Call echoes the surprise of some bowl games and CFP selections

No. 6 Ole Miss didn’t have to sweat out its spot in the College Football Playoff on Sunday.

“I think this is a little different because they knew that they were going to be in based on their body of work,” Ole Miss coach Pete Golding said about selection Sunday.

That didn’t mean there wasn’t a surprise or two for the Rebels and this week’s episode of SEC Roll Call depicts it perfectly.

Upon hearing the news Mississippi State is going to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl with only five wins, Ole Miss had the same reaction as most of us.

“Wait, that’s impossible.”

“Yeah, what he said,” Mississippi State responds in the video.

Well, like most things, the Bulldogs going bowling was impossible until it wasn’t.

Ole Miss also learns of its CFP assignment in the video, which once again is hilarious and worth your time.

This was a good episode and one we expected to be good. It had all the moments you want. Georgia barking. Texas learning it didn’t make the CFP. Texas A&M sitting quietly for fear of jinxing itself. Arkansas playing with what’s clearly a Wal-Mart bought toy. And, of course, another message to Vanderbilt’s “sweeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeet baby boy, Diego.”

There’s also a shot at the Birmingham Bowl that was unexpected and a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment with Ole Miss describing the Texas Bowl’s “type.”