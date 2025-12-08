SEC teams board the playoff train in latest SEC Shorts

There wasn’t much drama for Ole Miss this weekend, which was a nice change of pace from the previous month.

The Rebels spot in the playoff was secure and weren’t in any danger of getting shafted by the College Football Playoff selection committee like Notre Dame. In fact, the only drama involving an SEC team was in regards to Alabama. That’s why the Crimson Tide was one of the last SEC teams to board the playoff train in this week’s SEC Shorts.

Alabama had to wait while other SEC teams like Georgia, Texas A&M and Oklahoma were on board fairly quick. Of course, Texas A&M travels with Battered Aggie Syndrome and Texas does try to sneak on board. But Georgia, literally, carries Texas off the train.

Ole Miss was actually the last SEC team to board, but that’s because it was waiting on someone.

Another great episode from the folks at SEC Shorts. They also handled Vanderbilt flipping a five-star quarterback recruit away from Georgia hilariously.

So be sure to take some time Monday to give it a watch.