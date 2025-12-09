Rebels in NFL: How former Ole Miss players fared in Week 14

Another week of NFL games are in the books and the regular season finales are fast-approaching.

Teams have just four games left to play and nine teams have already been eliminated from playoff contention. On the flip side, no playoff berths have been clinched. It’s going to be a wild final month of the regular season.

Here’s how the former Ole Miss players performed in Week 14.

A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles

Last Week: Had six catches for 100 yards (16.7 ypc) in a 22-19 OT loss to the Chargers.

Season: 62 receptions, 799 yards, 6 TDs

Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos

Last Week: Had a two catches for eight yards in a 24-17 win against the Raiders.

Season: 40 receptions, 347 yards, 1 TD; 1 run, 7 yards

Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers

Last Week: Had one catch for 18 yards in a 22-19 OT win against the Eagles.

Season: 20 receptions, 175 yards, 1 TD

Malik Heath | WR | Green Bay Packers

Last Week: Was active, but did not play in a 28-21 win against the Bears.

Season: 5 receptions, 75 yards

Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: Was inactive for a 37-9 win against the Falcons.

Season: 2 GP

Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins

Last Week: Played on 19 snaps (13 defense, six special teams) in a 34-10 win against the Jets.

Season: 13 tackles, 6 solo, 1 sack, 2 TFL

D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos

Last Week: Was inactive due to an ankle injury for a 24-17 win against the Raiders.

Season: 21 tackles, 13 solo, 2 sacks, 1 TFL

Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears

Last Week: Had one tackle in a 28-21 loss to the Packers.

Season: 8 tackles, 4 solo, 1 FF

Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills

Last Week: Had three catches for 28 yards in a 26-7 win against the Steelers.

Season: 19 receptions, 223 yards, 1 TD

D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: Had a team-high six catches for 93 yards in a 39-34 OT win against the Bengals.

Season: 40 receptions, 604 yards, 6 TDs

Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Was targeted once in a 44-30 loss to the Lions.

Season: 1 GP

Elijah Moore | WR | Denver Broncos

Last Week: Was by the Bills last week and was quickly signed to the Broncos’ practice squad.

Season: 9 receptions, 112 yards; 5 rushes, 25 yards, 1 TD

JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: Had one tackle in a 24-17 loss to the Broncos.

Season: 6 tackles, 2 solo, 1 TFL

Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders

Last Week: Played all 52 offensive snaps in a 31-0 loss to the Vikings.

Season: 12 GS

Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Had three tackles, one solo, and a QB hit in a 44-30 loss to the Lions.

Season: 21 tackles, 16 solo, 1 sack, 1 FR, 1 PD

Bye Weeks

New England Patriots (11-2)

Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots

Last Week: Started and played on all 65 offensive snaps in a 33-15 win against the Giants.

Season: 3 GS, 13 GP

New York Giants (2-11)

Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants

Last Week: Completed 17 of 24 passes for 139 yards and one touchdown while also rushing for 20 yards on four carries in a 33-15 loss to the Patriots.

Season: 145 of 228, 1,556 yards, 11 TDs, 3 INTs; 61 carries, 337 yards, 7 TDs

San Francisco 49ers (9-4)

Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: Was inactive for the 26-8 win against the Browns.

Season: 2 receptions, 26 yards

Carolina Panthers (7-6)

Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers

Last Week: Recorded one tackle in a 31-28 win against the Rams.

Season: 14 tackles, 8 solo, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks

Rebels on Injured Reserve

Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders

Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals

AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks

Mike Hilton | CB | Indianapolis Colts

Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals

Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers

Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals

Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens

Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens

Kenny Yeboah | TE | Detroit Lions

Rebels on Practice Squads