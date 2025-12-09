Rebels in NFL: How former Ole Miss players fared in Week 14

Another week of NFL games are in the books and the regular season finales are fast-approaching.
Teams have just four games left to play and nine teams have already been eliminated from playoff contention. On the flip side, no playoff berths have been clinched. It’s going to be a wild final month of the regular season.
Here’s how the former Ole Miss players performed in Week 14.
A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles
- Last Week: Had six catches for 100 yards (16.7 ypc) in a 22-19 OT loss to the Chargers.
- Season: 62 receptions, 799 yards, 6 TDs
Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos
- Last Week: Had a two catches for eight yards in a 24-17 win against the Raiders.
- Season: 40 receptions, 347 yards, 1 TD; 1 run, 7 yards
Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers
- Last Week: Had one catch for 18 yards in a 22-19 OT win against the Eagles.
- Season: 20 receptions, 175 yards, 1 TD
Malik Heath | WR | Green Bay Packers
- Last Week: Was active, but did not play in a 28-21 win against the Bears.
- Season: 5 receptions, 75 yards
Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks
- Last Week: Was inactive for a 37-9 win against the Falcons.
- Season: 2 GP
Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins
- Last Week: Played on 19 snaps (13 defense, six special teams) in a 34-10 win against the Jets.
- Season: 13 tackles, 6 solo, 1 sack, 2 TFL
D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos
- Last Week: Was inactive due to an ankle injury for a 24-17 win against the Raiders.
- Season: 21 tackles, 13 solo, 2 sacks, 1 TFL
Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears
- Last Week: Had one tackle in a 28-21 loss to the Packers.
- Season: 8 tackles, 4 solo, 1 FF
Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills
- Last Week: Had three catches for 28 yards in a 26-7 win against the Steelers.
- Season: 19 receptions, 223 yards, 1 TD
D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers
- Last Week: Had a team-high six catches for 93 yards in a 39-34 OT win against the Bengals.
- Season: 40 receptions, 604 yards, 6 TDs
Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys
- Last Week: Was targeted once in a 44-30 loss to the Lions.
- Season: 1 GP
Elijah Moore | WR | Denver Broncos
- Last Week: Was by the Bills last week and was quickly signed to the Broncos’ practice squad.
- Season: 9 receptions, 112 yards; 5 rushes, 25 yards, 1 TD
JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders
- Last Week: Had one tackle in a 24-17 loss to the Broncos.
- Season: 6 tackles, 2 solo, 1 TFL
Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders
- Last Week: Played all 52 offensive snaps in a 31-0 loss to the Vikings.
- Season: 12 GS
Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys
- Last Week: Had three tackles, one solo, and a QB hit in a 44-30 loss to the Lions.
- Season: 21 tackles, 16 solo, 1 sack, 1 FR, 1 PD
Bye Weeks
New England Patriots (11-2)
Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots
- Last Week: Started and played on all 65 offensive snaps in a 33-15 win against the Giants.
- Season: 3 GS, 13 GP
New York Giants (2-11)
Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants
- Last Week: Completed 17 of 24 passes for 139 yards and one touchdown while also rushing for 20 yards on four carries in a 33-15 loss to the Patriots.
- Season: 145 of 228, 1,556 yards, 11 TDs, 3 INTs; 61 carries, 337 yards, 7 TDs
San Francisco 49ers (9-4)
Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers
- Last Week: Was inactive for the 26-8 win against the Browns.
- Season: 2 receptions, 26 yards
Carolina Panthers (7-6)
Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers
- Last Week: Recorded one tackle in a 31-28 win against the Rams.
- Season: 14 tackles, 8 solo, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks
Rebels on Injured Reserve
- Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders
- Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals
- AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks
- Mike Hilton | CB | Indianapolis Colts
- Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals
- Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers
- Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals
- Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens
- Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens
- Kenny Yeboah | TE | Detroit Lions
Rebels on Practice Squads
- Ulysses Bentley | RB | Indianapolis Colts
- Nick Broeker | OG | Buffalo Bills
- Chance Campbell | LB | Philadelphia Eagles
- Elijah Moore | WR | Denver Broncos
- Royce Newman | OL | Chicago Bears
- Chris Paul Jr. | LB | Seattle Seahawks
- Caden Prieskorn | TE | Cleveland Browns
- Otis Reese IV | LB | New England Patriots
- Mark Robinson | LB | Pittsburgh Steelers
- John Saunders Jr. | S | New England Patriots
- Trey Washington | S | Indianapolis Colts