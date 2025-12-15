Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy named to AP All-America team

No. 6 Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy had a historic season for the Rebels and deserves the honors and awards he’s received, so far.

Another one landed Monday when Lacy was named to the Associated Press All-America team.

Lacy was named to the second team alongside Nebraska’s Emmett Johnson. Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love and Missouri’s Ahmad Hardy were the first-team running backs. Lacy is one of six SEC players on the three All-America teams.

This past season, Lacy set a new school record with 20 rushing touchdowns, which also led the SEC and was second nationally to North Texas running back Caleb Hawkins. He also ran 1,279 yards with an average of five yards per carry.

Lacy’s 20 touchdowns also set a new school record for all-purpose touchdowns and is tied for ninth in Ole Miss career history, and he is one rushing touchdown shy of tying for 10th in SEC single-season history.

Uncertain Future

Most people’s attention is focused on the upcoming College Football Playoff game against Tulane, but there are already eyes looking ahead to this offseason.

ICYMI: What are the hardest games on Ole Miss football’s 2026 schedule?

And Lacy’s future is at the top of the list considering his impact on the Rebels. He’s only a sophomore, too. Retaining him will be a high priority for Ole Miss coach Pete Golding, but there’s certainly going to be attempts from down in the bayou to lure Lacy into the transfer portal.

Those attempts may have already started, too.

