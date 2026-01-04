Oxford Board of Aldermen Meeting Agenda – Jan 6, 2026

AGENDA
Regular Meeting
January 6, 2026
5:00 p.m.
City Hall Courtroom
Notice that certain commission members will be included in the meeting via teleconference, subject to City of Oxford Code of Ordinances Section 2-82.
- Opening the Meeting
- Call to Order.
- Adopt the agenda for the meeting.
- Mayor’s Report
- Regular Agenda: City Clerk’s Office
- Request permission to approve the minutes of the Regular Meeting on December 16, 2025. (Leslie McCormick)
- Request permission to approve the accounts for all City departments. (Leslie McCormick)
- November budget report. (Rhonda Burchett)
- Request approval of a Financial Settlement Services Addendum with Govdeals. (Rhonda Burchett)
- Consider the consent agenda
- Fixed Assets Management
- Request permission to declare equipment surplus in the Building and Grounds Department and authorize its disposal. (Mike Grant)
- Request permission to declare equipment surplus in the Oxford Police Department and authorize its disposal. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Human Resources
- Request permission to accept the resignations of four employees in the Environmental Services Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to hire an employee in the Oxford Utilities Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to hire an employee in the Facilities Maintenance Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request approval of a promotion for two employees at mTrade Park. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to accept the resignation of an employee at the Oxford Conference Center. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to accept the resignation of an employee at Oxford Fire Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to approve volunteers for the Oxford ARC. (Kelli Briscoe)
- Miscellaneous:
- Request permission to approve the water and sewer adjustments as per the Oxford Utilities Adjustment Policy. (Rob Neely)
- Request permission for the Oxford Police Department to accept the donation of clothing items from the Junior League of Oxford for the benefit of the Victims Service unit. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission to approve donations on behalf of the Oxford Arc. (Kelli Briscoe)
- Travel Requests:
- Request permission for an employee from the Engineering Department to attend the MAPS 2026 Annual Convention in Tupelo, Mississippi, on February 5–6, 2026, for an estimated cost of $570.00 for registration, meals, and travel. (John Crawley)
- Request permission for an employee from the Oxford Municipal Court office to attend the Mississippi Municipal Court Judges Conference in Biloxi, Mississippi, on May 27–29, 2026, at no cost to the city.
- Request permission for two Oxford Police Department employees to attend the New Chief’s Training in Ridgeland, Mississippi, on January 11– 16, 2026, for an estimated cost of $3,388.00 ($1000.00 registration, $1,640.00 lodging, and $748 per diem). (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission for one Oxford Police Department employee to attend Leadership Lafayette on January 15–August 27, 2026, in Oxford, Mississippi, for an estimated cost of $500.00 for registration only. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission for one Oxford Police Department employee to attend First Line Supervision training on February 9–11, 2026, in Pearl, Mississippi, for an estimated cost of $829.00 ($295 registration, $330 lodging, and $204 per diem). (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission for one Oxford Police Department employee to attend Stress Management Training on February 3, 2026, in Oxford, Mississippi, for an estimated cost of $150.00 for registration only. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission for one Oxford Police Department employee to attend Crisis Call Handling Training on February 2, 2026, in Oxford, Mississippi, for an estimated cost of $150.00 for registration only. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission for two Financial Administration Department employees to attend the Spring Certified Municipal Program on February 10-13, 2026, in Ridgeland, Mississippi, for an estimated cost of $2,600.00. (Rhonda Burchett)
- Request permission for three Financial Administration Department employees to attend the Spring Certified Municipal Program on February 25– 27, 2026, at an estimated cost of $975.00. (Rhonda Burchett)
- Fixed Assets Management
- Regular Agenda: Other Departments
- Discussion regarding Cedar Oaks Guild assuming financial responsibility for Cedar Oaks as of February 1, 2026.
- Consider quotes for the City Hall roof repairs for the coating and repair of copper areas. (Greg Pinion)
- Regular Agenda: Police Department
- Request permission to approve a Parade/Assembly permit for CASA North MS to host a 5K and Kids Fun Run on March 28, 2026 from 5:00 am – 10:00 am. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission to approve a Parade/Assembly permit for Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce to host a 5K, 10K, and Kids Fun Run on April 25, 2026 from 4:00 am-12:00 pm. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Regular Agenda: Development Services-Building Department
- Regular Agenda: Development Services-Planning Department
- Second reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance enlarging, extending, and defining the corporate limits and boundaries of the City of Oxford, Lafayette County, Mississippi. (Ben Requet)
- Regular Agenda: Special Projects
- Consider bids for the Multi-Space Parking Meters Downtown Oxford Square project. (Mark Levy)
- Consider proposal from Howorth and Associates for architectural services for modifications to the OUT Transit Building. (Mark Levy)
- Permission to advertise for the OUT Facility Training room. (Mark Levy)
- Regular Agenda: Development Services-Engineering Department
- Second Reading and Public Hearing of proposed changes to Article IV, Section 114-40, Sewer Connection Fees, Code of Ordinances. (John Crawley)
- Consider a contract with Eagle Specialty for Traffic Signal Maintenance for January 6, 2026 – December 31, 2026. (John Crawley)
- Request permission to accept the low bid for the Anderson Road Water Distribution Improvements. (John Crawley)
- Regular Agenda: Closing the Meeting
- Consider an executive session.
- Adjourn.